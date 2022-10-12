Mississippi police officer killed, several other people shot

·1 min read

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer was shot to death and several other people were injured by gunfire Tuesday night in the Mississippi Delta.

Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed as she and other officers responded to a call, according to Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. He provided no other details about the circumstances of Stewart’s killing, including whether a suspect has been identified.

Greenville, with a population of about 28,775, is close to the Arkansas state line, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of Jackson, Mississippi. News outlets reported that the shootings happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Mississippi Highway 1.

“I am truly saddened by the tragic loss of Detective Stewart,” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “Please join me in prayer for her family, her friends, and the entire Greenville Police Department.”

Two other Mississippi law enforcement officers have been killed on duty this year. Johnny Patterson was struck by a car Jan. 13 while directing traffic in front of an elementary school in Shannon, and he died eight days later. Patterson was working for the school and was assistant police chief in Verona. On June 9, Meridian Police Department officer Kennis Croom was shot to death while responding to a domestic violence call.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting of Stewart, as it does with all shootings involving law enforcement officers in the state.

The Delta Democrat-Times reported gunshots and police activity occurred in several locations Tuesday in Greenville.

Mayor Errick D. Simmons said in a statement that he and Police Chief Marcus Turner Sr. met with Stewart's family. Simmons asked the public for prayers and support "during this very difficult time.”

Recommended Stories

  • Two bodies found in North Carolina home, cops say. Now daughter accused of murder

    The bodies were found during a welfare check, cops say.

  • Brett Favre Claims He's 'Done Nothing Wrong' in Mississippi Welfare Scandal

    Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi

  • Security aid could protect partners in Russia, China’s crosshairs

    Much of Ukraine’s success against Russia has been attributed not only to roughly $17 billion in weapons, equipment and other aid the U.S. has sent over.

  • Army test will show how many shots its long-range cannon can take

    The U.S. Army is counting on a major operational test of its Extended Range Cannon Artillery system to help it answer several questions.

  • Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

    The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said in a 32-page filing that Trump's claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

  • Where every SEC football head coach was in 2006, last season Vols beat Alabama

    Where every current SEC football head coach was in 2006, the last season Tennessee beat Alabama.

  • Missouri Woman Escapes Weeks-Long Rape, Torture After Alleged Captor Took Child To School

    A Missouri man is in custody after a woman allegedly escaped his captivity and alerted neighbors for help. Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr., 40, was charged Friday night with the kidnapping and rape of an unnamed woman in Excelsior Springs, Missouri — about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City — according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to initial witness reports came around 7:47 a.m. on Friday that a woman was banging on doors and screaming for help. Neighbors told new

  • Enraged Bodybuilder Incinerated Ex-Wife in His Backyard, Cops Say

    Photo composite by The Daily Beast; Hendry County Sheriff's Office; FacebookA Florida man is accused of killing his ex-wife when she stopped by his house to pick up some of her belongings, then incinerating her body after taking back her wedding band and engagement ring, according to the feds.Days later, detectives say they found a human jawbone—with a tooth still attached—in a “burn pile” on his five-acre property.The gruesome new details are revealed in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in

  • NYC man released without bail for McDonald's ax attack arrested again and released without bail

    A New York City man arrested and released without bail for an ax-wielding rampage at a McDonald's has been released without bail again for graffiti and bike stealing charges.

  • Children shot in road rage incident in Nassau County

    William Joseph Hale, 35, and Frank Gilliard Allison, 43, were both arrested in a “cat and mouse” road rage incident, according to Nassau County Sheriff arrest reports.

  • GOP lawmakers demand explanation for 'deeply troubling' Chinese police station in New York City

    The reported presence of China’s Fuzhou police in New York City has prompted a group of Republican House lawmakers to seek answers from President Biden’s Cabinet Secretaries. Headed by Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R, IND-3), Reps. Michael Waltz (R, FL-6) and Mike Gallagher (R, WI-8), the group of 21 lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland to demand answers on how the Chinese police were able to establish a branch in the U.S. “We are writing to express our grave concern over reports of the law enforcement presence of the People’s Republic of China in New York City,” the letter began.

  • Ga. man shot, killed after showing up to home of estranged wife, deputies say

    Deputies say the man and his wife were in the process of getting a divorce when another man murdered him earlier this week.

  • Funeral services set for KC firefighter killed during fight at Independence gas station

    Visitation and funeral services for Anthony “Tony” Santi will be this week at The Rock of KC, 12750 N. Winan Ave. in Kansas City, North.

  • Oath Keeper shows jury assault-style rifle in Jan. 6 Capitol riot trial

    A member of the far-right Oath Keepers group showed a jury on Wednesday an AR-15 assault-style rifle and a box of ammunition that he brought to a hotel ahead of the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021 , the latest evidence in the trial of the group's leader and four others charged with seditious conspiracy. Terry Cummings, a Florida resident and witness in the trial, said he joined the Oath Keepers in 2020 because he was frustrated with violence and protests that broke out in the streets of cities around the country in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd. When asked why he brought his firearm with him, Cummings said he brought it not for an "offensive situation, but more as a show of force."

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Babysitter and Grandma Have Blazing Row

    Chatham County SheriffGeorgia toddler Quinton Simon has been missing for a week—and tensions are flaring.The 20-month-old’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who had custody of him and his siblings, reportedly barged into the home of his babysitter, Diana McCarta, sparking a blazing argument.Howell was reportedly incensed that McCarta spoke about creating a memorial for Quinton.“My baby’s not dead,” the grandmother could be heard yelling on video recorded by McCarta’s daughter and obtained by WSAV.

  • Trump lawyer told to certify Mar-a-Lago document search she did not conduct

    Christina Bobb told justice department on Friday that she signed supposedly complete list of documents at direction of another lawyer, Evan Corcoran

  • Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer

    New York's attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he traveled from West Virginia to a gun buyback Aug. 27 in Utica, New York, to take advantage of a loophole in the program — and to demonstrate that buybacks are futile in an era of printable weapons. Under the rules of the buyback, hosted by Attorney General Letitia James’ office and city police, that entitled him to $350 for each of the printed parts, including a $100 premium, since they were deemed “ghost guns” lacking serial numbers.

  • James, Jennifer Crumbley, parents of accused Oxford shooter, want out of jail

    James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Oxford high School shooter Ethan Crumbley, want to be released from jail while their cases continue. They also want the number of victims in the cases limited to families of the four students who were killed.

  • Eighth-grader found on the sidewalk was shot in the head multiple times, PA cops say

    The president of the city’s federation of teachers said the boy’s “life was stolen from him, robbed of his future dreams and aspirations.”

  • NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail

    A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.