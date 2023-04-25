Mississippi police searching for escapee suspected of murder 1 day after breaking out of prison

Jackson police say that one of the four escaped prisoners from the Hinds County Detention Center has now been linked to a homicide, which occurred Monday in Mississippi.

The suspect, 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, is reportedly still on the run in a red Dodge Ram 1500, which he allegedly stole after first stealing a motorcycle.

The victim, 61-year-old Anthony Watts, was driving along I-55 S. Frontage Road on Monday evening, when he spotted what appeared to be a motorcycle accident and pulled over to help, reports local CBS affiliate WJTV.

But the motorcycle in question had just been stolen moments before by Arrington. As Watts approached, investigators say the suspect shot Watts multiple times, killing him, before taking his vehicle and speeding off.

The Dodge Ram, which police are now searching for, is reported to have Mississippi license plate SP14067 and a Cowboys sticker on the front and back of the vehicle.

Officer Sam Brown says the vehicle was last seen driving south on I-55 in Terry. Authorities consider Arrington to be armed and dangerous.

The incident came one day after Arrington and three others escaped a Hinds County prison by supposedly breaching their cells and getting to the facility’s roof.

“[They] possibly camped out on the roof and departed at different ways at different times,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones during a briefing Monday.

One of the escapees, he said, is believed to have traveled to Texas by stealing a different truck, and the rest were expected to still be in the area of Central Mississippi.

“We are actively and aggressively looking for these individuals, and we hope to have them back in custody soon,” Jones added. “We are seeking the assistance of other agencies, including our federal partners, to get them back into custody as quickly as possible.”