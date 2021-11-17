Mississippi prison officials: No complications expected in lethal injection execution

As Mississippi prison officials prepare for the execution of David Neal Cox by lethal injection, they said they do not foresee any complications during the procedure.

On Oct. 28, John Marion Grant, 60, was executed by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary. After being injected with the first of three drugs, the sedative midazolam, he began convulsing and vomiting, The Oklahoman reported.

"That's not going to happen here," said Mississippi Department of Corrections Assistant Deputy Commissioner Leo Honeycutt.

Midazolam is a sedative used before medical procedures. Seven states have used it as part of a three-drug series to execute inmates, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Mississippi previously used compounded pentobarbital as the first of three drugs in the lethal injection process. According to Death Penalty Watch Center, on July 29 lawyers for the Mississippi Department of Corrections said in court papers that the state had acquired the sedative midazolam, the paralytic drug vecuronium bromide, and the heart-stopping drug potassium chloride for use in lethal-injection executions.

Midazolam is latest drug scrutinized as more and more of the drugs used in the death penalty become unavailable, pulled from sale to prisons by manufacturers who don't want their products associated with execution. As a result, corrections facilities have faced shortages of lethal injection drugs for years.

While Mississippi has not had a botched execution since it began administering lethal injection to death row inmates, there are at least two previous executions that did not go according to plan.

In March 1955, Gerald Gallego became the first Mississippi inmate to be executed by gas chamber at Parchman, according to Mississippi History Now, an award-winning online publication offering a variety of essays on the state's history.

During the execution, Gallego reportedly choked on a less than lethal amount of cyanide gas. After about 45 minutes, officials fixed the problem and Gallego quickly died.

A second botched gas chamber execution occurred on Sept. 2, 1983, according to Death Penalty Information Center, a national nonprofit providing analysis and information on issues concerning capital punishment.

Eight minutes after gas was released during the execution of Jimmy Lee Gray, officials had to remove witnesses who were repulsed by Gray's desperate gasps for air. It's noted on the website that Gray died banging his head against a steel pole and it was later found that the executioner, Barry Bruce, was drunk.

