Mississippi River communities contend with major flooding

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani earned another win on the mound despite giving up five runs in a nightmare fourth inning, and he also tripled, doubled and singled in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-7 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Ohtani (4-0) had his rockiest start in recent memory, yielding at least five runs and two homers for the first time in 18 starts since last July while also hitting a career-high three batters with pitches. Nearly all of the two-way superstar’s trouble occurred in the fourth, after he had thrown three perfect innings.