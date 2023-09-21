Mississippi River water levels plummet for second year: See the impact it's had so far

Cycles of drought and flood have always been a factor in the lives of people along the river, but climate change could drive wider swings and is generally expected to amplify those cycles.
According to a report from the Memphis Commercial Appeal, part of USA TODAY Network, the roughly 360-mile stretch between the Ohio River confluence to the north and the Arkansas River confluence to the south has been experiencing record water-level lows at several points, with more lows to come.
As uncertainty about weather and water grows, photos show the impact of drought on the Mississippi so far this year.
The Biden administration announced new measures that could help borrowers struggling with their payments. Taking advantage of these programs could help you reduce your payments, get your loans in good standing and avoid student loan default.
The UK government has officially confirmed it will piggyback on a transatlantic data transfer deal between the European Union and the US by bolting on an extension which it's dubbed the "UK-US data bridge". Back in June the UK and US reached an agreement in principle over this arrangement. Today the UK government confirmed that secretary of state, Michelle Donelan, has moved forward with the deal -- which is intended to grease digital commerce by allowing for UK citizens' information to be exported to the US under an assurance of adequate levels of protection for people's information, in line with the UK's data protection regime (aka the UK GDPR), once it's over the pond.
A simple hack involving a kitchen towel can make picking grapes off the stems even easier — and for people with motor disabilities, it's a massive help. The post TikTok’s favorite grape hack may seem frivolous, but for people with motor disabilities, it can be a massive help appeared first on In The Know.
Here's what you should look for when watching the next "viral plane video" to make sure it's not staged, according to an actor. The post TikToker points out sign that the ‘viral plane video’ you’re watching might actually be fake appeared first on In The Know.
Proton, the Swiss company that develops privacy-focused online services such as email, has developed its very own CAPTCHA service to help discern between genuine login attempts and bots -- and it touts the new system as the world's first CAPTCHA that is "censorship resistant." "As we investigated available CAPTCHA options, we weren’t satisfied, so we decided to develop our own," Eamonn Maguire, a former Facebook engineer who now heads up Proton's machine learning team, wrote in a blog post.
YouTube is expanding its Creator Music feature, announced last year, with new AI features in addition to the launch of an AI-dubbing tool. Now, they'll be able to leverage AI tools to make finding music easier. Starting early next year, YouTube will launch a new feature that will work like a music concierge by just typing in a description of the video.