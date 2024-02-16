Mississippi seeing more teacher vacancies, MDE says

Mississippi has 182 more teacher vacancies than last year, bringing the total number of openings to 2,775, according to survey results published Thursday by the state's education department.

That trend extends to other school workers. The 2023-24 Educator Shortage survey, which looks at the K-12 education workforce in local school districts, shows there are 5,012 vacancies among teachers, administrators and support staff across the state. That is an increase of 24 compared to the 2022-23 school year.

The results come as schools nationwide have had difficulty recruiting enough teachers, particularly in parts of the South.

In Mississippi, teacher vacancies increased the most in the northwest and central regions of the state. Vacancies decreased northeast and southeast parts of the state.

Vacancies decreased by 192 among teacher assistants, nurses, custodians, bus drivers, food service staff and administrative assistants.

In a news release announcing the survey results, the state Department of Education said Mississippi's Teacher Residency program, which awards graduate-level teaching master's degrees, could increase recruitment. The department also suggested removing barriers to educator licensure and hosting more professional learning opportunities.

The department’s announcement didn’t address salaries as a factor. The Mississippi Association of Educators, representing teachers, says better educator pay and benefits are needed to attract and retain talent.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Teacher vacancies in Mississippi increase