Mississippi Senate, House pushing separate education funding formulas for public schools

Mississippi lawmakers have passed a bill to modify the state’s public education funding formula through the Senate Education Committee, while a separate bill has been filed in the House to completely scrap the current objective funding formula.

State Sen. Dennis DeBar, R-Leakesville, introduced Senate Bill 2332 to lawmakers, which, if passed by both chambers, would tweak the Mississippi Adequate Education Program funding to bring it closer to full funding.

Currently, MAEP allows for school districts to pay 27% of the total operation cost, which is based on student population and attendance, dubbed the student base cost. Currently.

The bill also maintains MAEP’s objective funding formula that accounts for student and cost growths, though at a lower level than the current MAEP formula. It would also require wealthier school districts to contribute more to the base student cost, and it would also not adjust what poorer districts receive in funding.

“We're proceeding on the facts that I know of at this point, which is that we've worked on a formula for over a year,” DeBar said. “It's been vetted by multiple groups such as the Legislative Budget Office, the Department of Education the lieutenant governor's staff. We've run our numbers, and they're accurate.”

Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar Jr., R-Leakesville, addresses lawmakers as they consider legislation during a committee meeting at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. DeBar introduced a bill to his committee Thursday to modify the state's public education funding formula.

If passed, the adjusted formula would fund $2.94 million in yearly school funding, which is $47 million less than the current objective formula funding. The gap between current full funding estimates for public schools and the bill’s is about $204 million, based on the formula.2

If lawmakers want to fully fund MAEP, they would need to push an additional $215 million into the program from where it sits right now.

During the committee meeting, Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, asked DeBar about House Bill 1453, dubbed the Inspire Act, which would totally eliminate MAEP, it’s objective formula and allow for lawmakers to annually decide how much to fund and where to send those funds among the state’s school district.

The bill was filed mid last week by House Education Chair Rob Roberson, R-Starkville.

If passed, that bill would establish a new funding formula based on student population in school districts, the current independent funding and educational needs of students and includes a proposed base student cost of $6,650. The funding formula in the bill would act as a recommendation to help lawmakers determine funding rather than an objective funding law, Roberson told the Clarion Ledger last week.

Williams pointed out that if the House’s version was to pass, it would allow for school districts to independently lobby for funding, which could possibly leave poorer districts without the disposable revenues without the same tools to lobby as their richer counterparts.

“(Public school funding) would become like every other general fund budget item,” Wiggins said. “…the MAEP formula is a formula that in essence provides an accountability measure to us and the legislature to fully fund our schools.”

Other than Senate opposition to the House’s funding idea, several state education associations signed a letter addressed to Republican leadership in the legislature, as well to all state lawmakers, advocating to keep the state’s current funding formula.

“As organizations committed to the well-being of Mississippi's public school children and teachers, we believe that a guiding principle in the development of such should be an understanding that the purpose of a school funding formula is to reflect the true cost of educating Mississippi children to a proficient level in core academic subjects and otherwise preparing them for success in college and career,” the letter reads.

Roberson’s bill is also supported by first-year House Speaker Jason White, R-West, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DeBar's bill will now be taken up and considered by the full Senate.

