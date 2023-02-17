Mississippi shootings leaves six dead in rural county -media reports

(Reuters) - Six people were shot dead on Friday in multiple locations in a rural hamlet in Tate County, Mississippi, and a suspect was in custody, according to media reports, citing the county sheriff.

Among the victims are a man, who was fatally shot in a store, a woman who was killed inside a home, WMC-TV reported, citing Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. The shootings all occurred in Arkabulta, a community with fewer than 300 residents about 40 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.

A suspect, who is unidentified, was taken into custody without incident after authorities spotted them inside a vehicle, the outlet reported.

Four more people were later found dead by deputies, according to the report.

The Tate County sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a call for comment from Reuters News.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford; writing by Paul Grant)