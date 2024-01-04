Mississippi State Capitol Building, other buildings, under second bomb threat in two days

For the second straight day the Mississippi State Capitol Building in Jackson has been evacuated and locked down due to a bomb threat.

Capitol Police Officers are in the process of sweeping the building.

In addition on Thursday, the Hinds County Circuit Court building was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat, Sheriff Tyree Jones reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said all services at the facility are suspended until further notice.

Hinds County Circuit Court building, to include the District Attorney’s Office and the Circuit Clerk’s Office on Pascagoula St. is being evacuated due to a bomb threat. All entities will be interrupted until further notice.

9:42AM — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) January 4, 2024

In addition to the capitol building and Hinds County Circuit Court Building, the Mississippi Supreme Court was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson reported.

"Standard emergency procedures are being followed," DPS Press Secretary Bailey Martin said.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Capitol was one of six state capitol buildings that had bomb threats emailed to the state capitols forcing evacuations.

Capitol Police work the scene of a bomb threat at the state capitol on Thursday, the second straight day of such a threat.

Thursday is only the third day of the 2024 legislative session.

The FBI has said Wednesday’s bomb threats were hoaxes.

— This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS State Capitol building under second bomb threat in two days