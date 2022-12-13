How Mike Leach's Mississippi State football players are reacting to his death

After Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died Monday night, many of his current players took to Twitter to share memories of and condolences for their coach.

Leach died from complications of a heart attack Sunday that led to his being airlifted to Jackson. Mississippi State announced Leach's death Tuesday morning. Many players shared on social media their thoughts on Leach, who was known just as much for his off the field personality than for his coaching talents.

Leach had just wrapped up his third season with the Bulldogs with a 24-22 Egg Bowl win against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving. He had gone 19-17 at Mississippi State, leading the Bulldogs to three bowl games, including the RealQuest Bowl this season. During his career, which included stops at Texas Tech and Washington State, he was 158-107, making 19 bowls in 21 seasons.

Here are some of the reactions from the players:

I was in 1st grade when Graham threw the ball to Crabtree against Texas. Thank you for giving me a chance as a 17 year old. From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget everything you taught me and the relationship we had. I will see you again someday coach. #RIP pic.twitter.com/2gBYxkKRAj — Will Rogers (@Wrogers__2) December 13, 2022

I know we had our different opinions on things, and I know we didn’t see eye to eye on things but we are family and sometimes familys have disagreements it’s apart life, I’m Sorry this happened to you Coach Leach I love you bro keep swinging that sword my guy ❤️🕊 — Dillon Johnson (@Dill_7k) December 13, 2022

You allowed me to be apart of the program when everyone else didn’t want to give me a second a chance💔🙏🏾 — ™️Bambino🦍 (@RandyL_Charlton) December 13, 2022

How he showed up vs how he left. If Yk Yk. I’m so sorry buddy. 🤍🕊 Thank you. pic.twitter.com/pszBoJsrhk — Aaron Brule’ (@_AllOutAaron_) December 13, 2022

One of a kind. Unbelievable coach and man. There won’t be another Mike Leach. It’s been an honor coach🖤 https://t.co/OaRLJRuR4V — Austin Williams (@auss_10_) December 13, 2022

💔 RIP COACH.. Take it easy — jaden walley (@WalleyJaden) December 13, 2022

💔no way , We love you coach and appreciate everything you’ve shown us…this a fast /tough living world we in…keep faith 🙏🏿 https://t.co/Nhk3uoGA1Q — Jordan Davis®️ (@NMW_jD) December 13, 2022

I love you coach💔🙏🏾 — Rara thomas (@Rarathomas_) December 13, 2022

Rest In Peace Coach Leach, you will be missed🖤🙏🏾‼️ — Tyrus Wheat5️⃣ (@Tyrus_Wheat18) December 13, 2022

Thank You for Everything Coach Leach❤️ can’t explain the feeling I’m left with😭 man imma miss the memories we shared. Long Live The Pirate🖤🏴‍☠️ — Caleb Ducking (@c_ducking17) December 13, 2022

At a loss of words right now. Coach Leach and this coaching staff believe in me when it felt like no one did and I’m forever grateful for that. Rest easy Coach 🖤🏴‍☠️ — Collin Duncan 🦍 (@COLLINDUNCAN05) December 13, 2022

A great leader and an even better man. Grateful for the opportunity to play for one of the best ever🖤🏴‍☠️ RIP Coach https://t.co/F5Fax2qLo7 — Cameron Young (@cameron21young) December 13, 2022

Learned so much from this man! Truly a blessing from God to be sent here and learn under him. Be who you are and don’t worry about what anyone thinks. Love this man! RIP Coach! 💔 #toughness https://t.co/DGUKHshvvX — Chance Lovertich (@CLovertich10) December 13, 2022

Loss with words right now😔….thankful to be given the opportunity to play for you Coach Leach. We have made memories that will last forever🙏🏾🖤,until we meet again‼️Rest in peace coach🫡🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/wH0BI8QLaB — Nathaniel Watson (@Nathaniel_ATH) December 13, 2022

