Mississippi teen accused of killing pregnant 16-year-old

GULFPORT, Miss. — A 15-year-old male from Mississippi has been arrested in the death of a 16-year-old girl and her fetus, police said. Three other teenagers were also arrested in connection with the case.

The suspected shooter faces a count of second-degree murder and one of homicide of an unborn child and is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond, Gulfport police said in a news release.

JaKamori Lake, 16, of Gulfport, was shot once in the head and died Sunday after she was taken in personal vehicle to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport in a personal vehicle, Harrison County Deputy Coroner Whitney Valles said. Police said Lake was 3 1/2 months pregnant.

The shooting occurred at an apartment where Lake lived. What led to the shooting was not immediately known.

Two other juveniles, ages 13 and 17, and Jamarrion Jackson, 19, each face one count each of hindering the prosecution of another.

Jackson is being held on a $25,000 bond, and the juveniles were taken to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center.

It was unknown if any of the suspects had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Lake is the third teenager to die Sunday from gun violence on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Two Hancock High School students were killed just after midnight Sunday in a shooting at an after-prom party in Bay St. Louis.

