Mississippi teen arrested after 2 shot outside of Biloxi restaurant and bar

A 19-year-old from a town north of Hattiesburg was arrested on the Coast early Sunday morning after a shooting outside of a business, Biloxi police say.

Biloxi police responded to the 900 block of Howard Avenue at 3:17 a.m. and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Martini’s, a popular restaurant and bar.

Witnesses on scene told police the shooter was still on scene inside of a dark-colored car, according to the release.

Officers made contact with the driver, Richard Sims of Soso, and arrested him on two charges of aggravated assault. He is held at the Harrison County jail on a $200,000 bond.

Biloxi police Capt. Milton Houseman told the Sun Herald that the victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and were later released.