Mississippi teen puts country twist on a gay anthem, shocking ‘American Idol’ judges

Colin Stough had chosen a different song to perform should he make it to the Top 12 on “American Idol.”

But while in rehearsals, the 18-year-old from Amory, Mississippi changed his mind.

Stough, a singer, guitarist and self-proclaimed mama’s boy, told his coaches he wanted to sing “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn. The song was a departure from what he’s performed for Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry on “Idol” so far. The HVAC technician from a small town near Tupelo had stuck to his country roots.

Robyn’s dance anthem was different for Stough. Long before the pop star’s hit song became a household name and was covered regularly on singing competitions like “American Idol” and “The Voice,” “Dancing On My Own” was playing at gay clubs across the U.S.

The song documents a wallflower at a dance club who ends the night alone, despite their best efforts. The electro pop ballad has long been a defining piece of music LGBTQIA people. It was also the song of one of the most iconic lip sync performances in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” history when best friends Raven and Jujubee had to sing for their spot in the “All Stars” competition against each other.

After Ryan Seacrest announced that Stough had made it to Top 12 Monday night, the teen put his gravely, soulful spin on the song, prompting Bryan to hit the judge’s table in excitement.

The audience erupted as Richie, Perry and Combs stood up to give Stough a standing ovation.

“Colin,” Perry screamed, “One moment can change your life, and that was the moment.

Stough couldn’t fully explain why he chose to change his song to “Dancing On My Own.”

“Something’s laying it on my heart to do this one,” he told the judges.

You can watch Colin and Mississippi native Zachariah Smith perform in “American Idol” Top 12 on ABC. Episodes air on Sundays and Mondays.