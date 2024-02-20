Mississippi town clerk arrested for allegedly embezzling funds

A Mississippi city clerk was arrested Tuesday for allegedly embezzling cash payments from the City of Bolton's water department, according to a Mississippi Office of the State Auditor's news release.

State Auditor Shad White identified Shelia Williams as the suspect. At the time of Williams' arrest, she was served with a $35,882.59 demand letter.

"Thank you to the investigators who worked this case in my office and the prosecutors who chose to take it," White said in the press release. "Working together, we will continue to put a stop to misuse of taxpayer dollars."

Williams faces up to 20 years and $5,000 in fines if convicted.

According to the news release, a $50,000 surety bond covers Williams’ employment for the City of Bolton.

"Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption," the press release states. "Williams will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings."

