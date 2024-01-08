Mississippi University for Women changes name. See what it is now

Mississippi University for Women changed its name to Mississippi Brightwell University.

The 2,000-student public school in Columbus said the name change goes along with its motto — "'We study for light to bless with light' epitomizes the enduring essence of a supportive, inclusive and empowered community."

A statement from the school says Mississippi Brightwell University is a name that reflects a commitment to radiance, excellence and positive transformation.

The university has been in search for a new name for more than 20 years to more accurately reflect the demographics of the school.

Founded in 1884 as the first public college for women in the United States, it was originally known as The Industrial Institute and College. That changed in 1920 to Mississippi State College for Women. In 1974 the name was changed to Mississippi University for Women.

Now named Mississippi Brightwell University, the school has been admitting men since 1982.

A previous attempt to change the name to Welty University to honor Pulitzer Prize-winning author Eudora Welty, who is from Mississippi was initiated years ago. However, the family did not sign off on that.

