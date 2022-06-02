Mississippi veteran guilty of all 14 child sex crime charges. ‘So brazen and so vile.’

It took a jury less than 2 hours to convict Jacob Blair Scott on 14 child crimes after the military veteran admitted on the stand that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Jackson County.

Scott, now 48 and dressed in a blue suit, was emotionless when the jury found him guilty of nine counts of sexual battery, 4 counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of child exploitation.

County Circuit Judge Kathy King Jackson will sentence Scott, of Moss Point, at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The courtroom was packed as the verdict was read aloud. Multiple members of law enforcement were there to support the victim. Scott’s mother wept when the decision was handed down.

Jacob Blair Scott, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor, cries out while being cross-examined by Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn during his trial in Jackson County Circuit Court in Pascagoula on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Earlier in the day during closing arguments, District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath took aim at Scott for trying to blame his mental state, a failing marriage, a collapsed relationship and even the victim for sexually assaulting the young girl, who became pregnant with his child.

The girl tearfully testified for over an hour about how Scott had sexually assaulted her at least 30 times over several months beginning in 2016 and ending in 2017 when she learned she was pregnant.

“He is going to come in here and tell you I’m in the trenches with my wife and it’s so bad that I’m going to stick my (genitalia) in her,” McIrath said. “Are you kidding me?

“This is the first time in my 18 years I have ever seen anything so brazen and so vile,” McIlrath said of his attempt at a defense. “This is about blaming the 14-year-old. This whole trial was about humiliating the 14-year-old who had no choice in who her mother was and who had no choice in who her daddy was and no choice in who her mom married.”

A military vet with a Purple Heart got a MS Coast girl pregnant. He was 40. She was 14.

She talked about how Scott tried to highlight his military accomplishment to jury calling it his “hail Mary” to try to get some kind of leniency from the jury.

McIlrath also blasted his defense of having a hard life for committing the crimes.

Story continues

“Life is hard,” she said. “It’s hard for everybody. It is hard, right? It makes us who we are. It’s what you do when life is hard that matters.”

“If you don’t like your wife, divorce her,” she said. “If you don’t have sex…, you know there are options.

“You what isn’t an option? Having sex with … (a 14-year-old girl).”

‘She feels safe now.’ Marshals arrest most-wanted Coast fugitive who faked own death

Scott committed the sex crimes in 2016 and 2017 and was supposed to turn himself in but faked his death in Orange Beach, Alabama, and was later caught in Oklahoma.

Jacob Blair Scott, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor, cries out while being cross-examined by Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn during his trial in Jackson County Circuit Court in Pascagoula on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Jacob Blair Scott, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor, cries out while on the witness stand after testifying about his family relationships after being asked an unrelated question during his trial in Jackson County Circuit Court in Pascagoula on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Prosecuting attorneys District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath, right, and Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn lean back in their chairs as Jacob Blair Scott rambles while answering a question as he testifies during his trial for sexual abuse on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn holds his notes while cross-examining Jacob Blair Scott, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor, during Scott’s trial in Jackson County Circuit Court in Pascagoula on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.