Mississippi woman identified 44 years after her murder likely victim of serial killer

Brie Stimson
·2 min read

Clara Birdlong said she was leaving Mississippi with a man to go to Florida in 1977, a friend told investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department last August. Her family never heard from her again.

Despite a composite sketch of what she might have looked like, she remained a "Jane Doe" for decades, FOX 10 in Mobile, Alabama reported.

Birdlong was identified this month, nearly 44 years after her murder, likely at the hands of Samuel Little, a prolific serial killer who confessed two years ago to killing 93 women, including one in 1977 who investigators believe was Birdlong. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for three other murders and died last year.

FLORIDA POLICE CRACK COLD CASE MURDER OF GIRL, 15, FOUND STABBED IN HER HOME 20 YEARS AGO

"Luckily we were able to find a lady up there (Leflore County) who remembered Clara from her younger days and was able to provide us some information that she remembered from when Clara left town, went missing and they never heard from her again," investigator Matt Hoggatt told WLOX-TV in Biloxi. "If you study the time frame of when that happened it lines up really close to the travels of Sam Little and where we know he was committing murders in the mid to late ‘70s."

Investigators identified Birdlong using DNA evidence and a genealogical tree created by a Texas DNA research facility. Her 93-year-old grandmother and cousin living in Texas also confirmed she went missing in the 1970s.

"The reason this case wasn’t solved 44 years ago isn’t because investigators didn’t try hard, they just didn’t have 44 years of technology they didn’t even know existed," Hoggatt told WLOX. "Over the years there have been dedicated people working on this case."

Her body was found three or four months after her murder at a construction site in Pascagoula, Mississippi, in 1977. Little was arrested for theft in the same city just months before her murder. Her cause of death remains undetermined, according to FOX 10.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NC already faces labor shortages. These new anti-immigrant policies won’t help.

    Hispanic leader: Amid a labor shortage in NC, lawmakers are weighing two anti-immigrant bills that will make it worse. (NC Voices)

  • Canadian recounts her abduction by jihadis in Burkina Faso

    Nearly a year and a half after being abducted by Islamic extremists in Burkina Faso, Edith Blais risked her life to escape, fearing she’d never be free. The 37-year-old Canadian and her Italian companion Luca Tacchetto, were captured by jihadis in December 2018 in eastern Burkina Faso while touring the region and attempting to cross into neighboring Benin. The pair were held in the desert in northern Mali for 15 months before fleeing one night on foot.

  • Texas’ Abortion Law Could Worsen the State’s Maternal Mortality Rate

    Texas’ controversial six-week abortion ban has been in effect just 21 days, and physicians and researchers are already warning that the impact could be dire: if the law remains in effect, Texas could see a significant increase in maternal mortality. A new analysis from Dr. David Eisenberg, a board certified obstetrician-gynecologist who provides abortions in Missouri and Illinois, estimates that with the new law in effect, the state could see increases in maternal mortality of up to 15% overall, and up to 33% for Black women next year. The estimate is based on previous research that has established a clear link between abortion restrictions and maternal mortality.

  • Biden faces heat for handling of migrant crisis

    U.S. President Joe Biden faced pressure on Tuesday to halt the expulsion of asylum seekers to Haiti from a Texas border camp… After images of officials on horseback using reins as whips against migrants drew outrage and compounded concerns about their safety.U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said sending Haitians back to their home country, where a presidential assassination, rising gang violence and a major earthquake have spread chaos in recent weeks, quote, "defies common sense." U.N. human rights spokesperson Marta Hurtado also blasted the policy Tuesday… "We are disturbed by the images we have seen and by the fact that we have seen all these migrants and refugees and asylum-seekers being transport to Port-au-Prince. We are seriously concerned by the fact that it appears there have not been any individual assessments." The sprawling camp containing up to 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants under a bridge spanning the Rio Grande is a new flashpoint for the White House, already grappling with record numbers of border arrivals that Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Tuesday called a "disaster." Several hundred have been sent to Haiti from the camp in Del Rio, Texas, since Sunday. Thousands more have been moved into U.S. detention for processing and more flights are due to leave .. On Tuesday – Vice President Kamala Harris told CBS News she was deeply troubled by images of a U.S. border guard on horseback charging at migrants .. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, testifying before lawmakers in Congress on Tuesday, was pressed on the issue by Republican Senator Josh Hawley. HAWLEY: "Yes or no. Mr. Secretary, do you bear responsibility for the humanitarian crisis in Del Rio? Yes or no?"MAYORKAS:"Senator, it is my responsibility to address the human tragedy in Del Rio, to address that. And we are doing so. That is my responsibility and we are executing it." The clashes at the border were also criticized by Mayorkas, who pushed ahead on Tuesday with moving migrants out of the camp to be flown to Haiti. Despite the risk of being returned to Haiti after arduous journeys through Latin America to reach the United States, the hope of being let in meant many migrants are remaining in the camp… including one man who told Reuters staying was the only option for his family.

  • Number of Ivy League schools she gets into is wild

    Stephany Gutierrez, a senior at Santa Ana High School, was accepted into four Ivy League University after working through many obstacles.

  • Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

    The Teton County coroner determined her manner of death to be homicide, but exact cause is still being determined

  • Assassination attempt on Ukraine president's top aide

    More than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky, around 3 miles outside the capital Kyiv, wounding the driver, a police statement said. It said a criminal case on suspicion of premeditated murder had been opened.A local television station said at least 19 bullet holes could be seen on the driver's side of the car.A senior lawmaker said the aide, Serhiy Shefir, was not hurt. Shefir is close to the president, leading a group of advisers.Zelinskiy, who is in the United States attending the U.N. General Assembly, said he did not know who was behind the attack, but it could domestic or foreign powers.

  • EU Court ruling on Altice provides boost for antitrust regulators

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators received a boost from Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday as it upheld a record fine against French telecom company Altice for jumping the gun on its bid for PT Portugal. The decision empowers the European Commission as it investigates U.S. life sciences company Illumina for closing its takeover of cancer detection test-maker Grail without first securing EU approval. Acting before approval, or jumping the gun, is a major offence under EU merger rules, with fines for violations of up to 10% of a company's global turnover.

  • Federal officer arrested at 'Justice for J6' rally won't face charges

    A federal law enforcement officer arrested at the "Justice for J6" rally in front of the Capitol on Sunday will not face any charges.

  • Taliban ask to speak at UN General Assembly in New York

    The group wants to address world leaders, weeks after ousting Afghanistan's former government.

  • Aide to Ukraine's president survives assassination attempt

    A volley of automatic gunfire hit a car carrying a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, an incident a senior official called an assassination attempt and Zelenskiy said may have been a message intended for him. The aide, Serhiy Shefir, survived unscathed but police said his driver had been wounded after more than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky, just outside the capital Kyiv. Zelenskiy, who is in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, said he did not know for now who was responsible for the attack, which shocked the country's political elite.

  • Aaron Jones recovers necklace containing father's ashes after losing it during 4-touchdown game

    Aaron Jones lost a necklace containing his father's ashes during Monday's game.

  • New developments in Gabby Petito case

    The mystery surrounding Gabby Petito continues to grow. She's the 22-year-old woman who was last seen on a road trip with her boyfriend, who is now missing. There are several developments including what a search warrant turned up and what a park ranger in Utah saw just before Gabby's disappearance.

  • Bodycam footage shows chaotic interior of Gabby Petito’s van

    It was a stark contrast to the neat and tidy image Ms Petito posted herself days later

  • Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead at 22 as Autopsy Determines Her Manner of Death

    Authorities confirmed they found the remains of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito, who was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11. Read the FBI's statement here.

  • Mom and Daughter Killed Adult Film Actress With Backyard Butt Implants, Cops Say

    LAPDA mom and daughter who allegedly posed as plastic surgery pros have been charged with murder after an aspiring adult film actress’ illegal butt augmentation surgery turned deadly.Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, were arrested Aug. 5 in Riverside, California, in connection with the death of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul, who died at a local hospital hours after she underwent the botched procedure.The Los Angeles Police Department told local outlets that the two women posed as specialists

  • Search warrant for Brian Laundrie: Gabby Petito's mom says conversations and texts with her appeared to show 'more and more tension' between couple

    The tenor of some messages, followed by a lack of communication from Petito, is what led her mother to contact authorities, according to the warrant.

  • Police say four people found dead in SUV in Wisconsin were killed in Minnesota, suspect reportedly told his father he ‘snapped’

    UPDATE: 9.21.21 9:10 p.m. Suspect Antoine Suggs, who was reportedly casually dating Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, one of four people found […] The post Police say four people found dead in SUV in Wisconsin were killed in Minnesota, suspect reportedly told his father he ‘snapped’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man wanted for attempted homicide in South Carolina arrested in Vermont

    A South Carolina man wanted for allegedly trying to kill someone was arrested in Vermont late Monday night.

  • She thought a man was rescuing her in Key West. But she was attacked again, police say

    A woman being sexually assaulted on a Key West street thought another man who suddenly appeared was about to rescue her — but instead he took her to a city landmark and attacked her again, police said.