Mississippi woman known for crashing weddings, stealing gifts dies

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — A north Mississippi woman who came to be known as the “Southeast Wedding Crasher” has died.

The Alcorn County Coroner confirmed that 57-year-old Sandra Henson died on February 8 of natural causes.

Henson was tied to thefts at dozens of weddings in Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

Rienzi, Mississippi is a small town in Alcorn County where many grew up knowing the name Sandra Henson. But salon owner Cortney Eaton said she never knew Henson was known for being an uninvited guest that stole money and gifts from unsuspecting brides and grooms.

“She was a huge ‘ball mom’ so she was at all her kids’ games and everything,” Eaton said. “She had always been pretty respectful to me, so it’s kind of new to hear all that about her, that I’d never really known about.”

Henson had been charged numerous times but continued her string of heists, reportedly making off with thousands over several years.

In 2023, Kait Dorrough met Henson when the woman was discovered near some purses in the bridal room of a wedding venue in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.

“I was the wedding coordinator. It was my purse that she stole money from,” Dorrough recalled. “When I kind of realized what was going on I was like, ‘My purse is in there. I’ve got cash in my purse,’ and at a glance, I realized there was money missing.”

She said Henson was confronted and admitted that she had taken the money.

“And she reached right into her bra and pulled it out,” Dorrough said.

Dorrough said she was shocked to hear Henson died, even though she was in bad health, and believes her actions took their toll on her life.

“Having to go to court and whatever medical complications she was dealing with, it’s sad, but that’s kind of what she left behind,” she said.

Henson was serving probation when she died.

