Mississippi woman left ‘speechless’ after taking down monstrous 210-inch buck

With two small children and a husband running a family business, more time alone with her husband was on Megan Ashley’s Christmas wish list.

On Dec. 26 the couple not only spent an afternoon together, she bagged a buck with monstrous antlers unofficially gross-scoring 210 inches.

“At the top of my Christmas list was to spend more time with him,” Ashley, of Raleigh, said. “Just me and him. We never have time to just enjoy each other.”

But that afternoon, they did. Ashley and her husband, Austin, settled in a stand overlooking a pipe line and there was plenty of time to talk because the only things stirring were a cardinal and a fox squirrel.

“I was excited about them because they’re both beautiful,” Ashley said.

A difficult deer to hunt

Ashley was hunting on the family’s farm; a free-range property that has been intensively managed for big deer by her husband for 20 years. The buck she hoped to see was a main-frame 10-point with an estimated score of 180.

“We had pictures two years ago,” Ashley said. “Last year, we didn’t think he was old enough. So this year, that was it.”

However, having photos in hand and having the buck in hand are two different things. Ashley’s husband described the buck as inconsistent, mostly nocturnal and never ‘patternable’.

So, there they sat. They talked about their two daughters, her husband’s business and their lives in general. The peaceful conversation continued for a couple of hours until Ashley noticed the big buck was in the lane.

Despite the surprise, Ashley was able to remain somewhat composed. She took deep breaths, tried to calm herself, and settled in for the shot. She squeezed the trigger and her rife, chambered in .308 Winchester, did the rest. The buck fell within 30 yards.

Hunter overcome by emotions at sight of 210-inch buck

“That’s when I got nervous,” Ashley said. “I was shaking. I couldn’t open the door of the shooting house I was shaking so bad.”

Then her emotions took over.

“I walked up to him and couldn’t touch him,” Ashley said. “I started crying.

“I’ve killed mature deer, but nothing like this. It’s the biggest deer I’ve ever seen on the hoof. I was speechless.”

Her reaction was understandable. The buck turned out to be much larger than the estimated 180. While he is a main-frame 10-point, he has a total of 17. He has a 24-inch spread with 28-inch and 24-inch main beams. His G2s measure 9 4/8 inches and 10 inches. The G3s measure 13 inches. His unofficial gross score is 210 1/8.

“The pictures didn’t do him justice,” Ashley said.