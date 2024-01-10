Mississippians love their custom vanity license plates. Here are some of my favorites

Beginning this year, Mississippi has a new standard license plate to replace its tired, yellow version.

With the introduction of the new plate, I wanted to reflect on one of my favorite things: custom vanity plates.

As with many of Mississippi’s license plate options, the new plate, which features a magnolia flower in the center, will be able to be personalized — for an additional cost.

If there’s one thing I’ve noticed about Mississippi, it’s that Mississippians love their personalized vanity plates. In just a drive to the grocery store, I will often see several — some with pop culture references, driving references or references to the owner of the vehicle. Whatever the plate is, I’m always amazed by the creativity and often left with a smile on my face.

One reason for the popularity of custom plates in Mississippi may be the popular blackout tag. In 2022, Mississippi introduced the black license plate with white letters, the proceeds of which benefit the police and firefighters death benefit fund.

Prior to this year, the plate was only available as a customized plate. The passage of Senate Bill 2841 now allows Mississippians to get the blackout license plate with randomized numbers. It also allows drivers who get the randomized blackout tag to receive the plate the same day rather than wait for the personalized one in the mail.

While you might be able to get the custom plate of your choosing, that doesn’t mean you can get literally anything on your license plate.

Mississippi does reject plates each year, often with themes that suggest sexual innuendo or violence. The guidelines are that the vanity plate can’t be vulgar, sexual, violent or otherwise offensive. Despite these rules, I’m always amazed and a bit surprised by the plates I see that make it onto cars anyway.

As a self-described license plate fan, I’ve been taking photos on my phone every time I see a license plate I like. With a photo album over 100+ images strong, here are some of my favorite plates I’ve seen in Mississippi:

This driver must be saying, “it’s a pirate’s life for me” with the “ARR M8E” license plate and accompanying pirate sticker.

The “MMBACON” license plate on this Domino’s delivery vehicle really just makes me want to order a meatlovers pizza.

The decal on this truck really adds to the license plate that reads “WHTTRSH”.

This plate that reads “PUPUFCE” seems to really lean into the “poopoo peepee” meme.

Watch out, this driver may just cut you off while sporting this “ILLCUTU” license plate.

Sitting in traffic isn’t so bad when admiring this license plate inspired by actor Nick Cage.

Someone’s a big Olivia Rodrigo fan with this “GOOD4U” license plate. Maybe they just got their driver’s license last week?

I mean it’s better than speeding right?

Don’t get on this driver’s bad side with this “Ill SUE” license plate.

I saw this “AQUITAL” license plate in the parking lot of a courthouse.

Do you think this driver likes Twitter? Wonder how they feel about the name change to X.

Wonder what sort of grass this driver is referring to with this plate that reads “GRASS”.

Hope this “DEDNSDE” plate isn’t quite so literal!

What’s more enthusiastic than this “YAAAAS” license plate?

I think this driver might want to be a villain of the Mississippi Coast.

Someone after my Midwestern heart with this “PIEROGI” license plate.

Let me just squeeze right past ya with this “ESQUZME” license plate.

The fake hand hanging out the back just adds to the spookiness of this “WIZARRD” license plate.

This friendly license plate reads “HOWDY”.

Do you think this driver is a big Jim Morrison fan with this “LZRDKNG” license plate?

I think this driver hopped on the Barbie trend before it was cool with this “8ARBIE” license plate. If only the car was pink!

I like to think “THE HOG” is the name of this vehicle.

Who has the best vanity plate on the Coast?

Now, we’d like to see some of your favorite Mississippi vanity plates. If a plate made you chuckle enough to take a photo, nominate it for a future poll we’re planning to determine the best vanity plate on the Coast. Send your favorites to momoore@mcclatchy.com.