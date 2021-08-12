Mississippi's hospital system could fail in the next 2 weeks if the COVID-19 surge there doesn't slow down, doctor warns

Natalie Musumeci
·2 min read
Dr. Alan Jones
Dr. Alan Jones. Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

  • Mississippi's hospital system may fail in the coming days due to the COVID-19 surge there, a local doctor warned.

  • "Within the next five to seven to 10 days, I think we're going to see failure of the hospital system in Mississippi," Dr. Alan Jones said.

  • Mississippi recorded its biggest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, data posted Thursday shows.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Mississippi's hospital system may be pushed to the point of "failure" in the coming days if the COVID-19 surge there does not slow down, a state doctor and hospital administrator warned.

"If we continue that trajectory, within the next five to seven to 10 days, I think we're going to see failure of the hospital system in Mississippi," Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Jones added, "Hospitals are full from Memphis to Gulfport, Natchez to Meridian."

Meanwhile, the Magnolia State recorded its biggest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, according to new data posted Thursday.

The state Health Department reported 4,412 new coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths as of Thursday - a 26% jump from the 3,488 cases it recorded on Tuesday.

Despite the COVID-19 surge, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a tweet Thursday, "There will be no lockdowns and there will be no statewide mandates."

Reeves made the comments as he announced that he was extending Mississippi's state of emergency for 30 more days.

"This extension will ease the process of marshalling additional resources for our response ... allow our system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available, ensure expanded access to telemedicine, and will keep options open for use of the great men and women of the MS National Guard," the Republican governor tweeted.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the state has seen a total of 376,124 COVID-19 cases and 7,730 virus-related deaths.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations surge in Louisiana

    As the American South grapples with a dangerous new wave of COVID-19, the rapid spread of the Delta variant has unsettled both doctors and patients.With some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, Louisiana is one of the hardest hit states, hitting a record high of COVID hospitalizations last week.At Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, doctors say they've had to reserve more than five units just for COVID patients.Jerome Batiste is one of them."I just thought my immune system is too good, you know, I barely get sick, so - I wouldn't say I was invincible, but, you know, I just figured, it's been all this time, and I'm praying I keep everything clean and sanitized, so I thought I would be good."Nationwide, COVID-19 cases have averaged 100,000 for three days in a row, up 35% over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.Along with Florida and Arkansas, Louisiana has reported the most new cases in the past week, based on population.Dr. Katherine Baumgarten says that's largely due to low vaccination rates."But if you look at our rate of increase - the cases - it's a straight line up; whereas the rest of the United States has had this curve of cases up, and their curve is much lower than our straight line up of cases. It's because we're not vaccinated."Delta's surge has renewed debate over mask wearing and vaccine mandates.Louisiana State University recently said unvaccinated students would have to provide monthly proof of a negative coronavirus test.At one local pharmacy, that news prompted a rush of college students to sign up for the shot.

  • Oregon school board votes to ban pride and Black Lives Matter flags

    An Oregon school board voted to ban pride flags and Black Lives Matter flags from classrooms.

  • ‘We’re going to see a lot of deaths’: Covid leaves Mississippi hospitals at brink of failure

    Only 35.6% of residents are fully vaccinated in the state, which is opening a field hospital as officials brace for climbing death toll Jay McCullough arranges tent poles as a team of event specialists start to convert a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center into a field hospital on Wednesday in Jackson, Mississippi. Photograph: Rogelio V Solis/AP Health officials in Mississippi have warned the state’s hospital system is on the brink of failure due to a surge in Covid-19

  • A New Orleans children's hospital doctor says reopening schools without masks is a 'formula for disaster' as COVID-19 rages in Louisiana

    The Children's Hospital New Orleans' physician-in-chief warned against opening schools with unvaccinated kids and no mask rules.

  • Thousands in Germany need new shots after nurse suspected of swapping COVID vaccine with saline solution

    Thousands in Germany are set to be revaccinated after it was discovered that a nurse had injected patients with a saline solution in place of a COVID vaccine, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The nurse, who has not been identified, admitted to injecting a few patients with saline but antibody testing showed a much wider group of people may have been impacted. About 8,600 people may have received the salt solution instead of the genuine vaccine, leaving them at risk.Get market news wo

  • Newsom says he's proud of out-of-state people 'b****ing' about California

    Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom used profanity extensively during a tense interview with state newspapers on issues urgent to Californians late last month.

  • 'I Can't Keep Going': ICU Nurse Shares Grim Account As Virus Surges In Mississippi

    "People aren’t doing what they need to do to protect us," said Jen Sartin as cases soar among the unvaccinated.

  • Iran facing its deadliest coronavirus surge after banning import on US vaccines

    Eight months after Iran banned imports of any vaccines developed in the United States or the United Kingdom, the country is in the grips of its deadliest coronavirus surge yet, prompting criticism of the government for prioritizing politics over public health. To date, the country has recorded over 4.2 million cases of coronavirus, with 95,647 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. According to Our World in Data, only 11.2% of Iranians have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, and only 3.3% have been fully vaccinated, mostly with China's Sinopharm and AstraZeneca, which have been sent as part of humanitarian aids from Japan and other countries, as well as the domestically developed COVIran Barekat, which has not been recognized by international health bodies.

  • Antibody levels predictive of Moderna's vaccine efficacy -study

    Antibody levels are a good predictor for how effective Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is, according to a new study released on Tuesday, a finding which could help speed up future clinical trials for vaccines against the disease. Regulators currently rely on large placebo-controlled studies to determine if a vaccine works, but the study https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.09.21261290v1.full.pdf, conducted by scientists from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Moderna and elsewhere, showed that measuring the antibody levels in vaccine recipients could also determine effectiveness. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that the Moderna vaccine was more effective in vaccine recipients with high levels of antibodies.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ names producer Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik to replace Alex Trebek as hosts

    Eight months after the death of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer, Mike Richards, as Trebek’s successor over a field of celebrity candidates.

  • Twitch streamer JoeyKaotyk confronts racist passerby inside LA store

    Asian Twitch IRL (in real life) streamer JoeyKaotyk encountered a racist passerby during a live stream in downtown Los Angeles on Monday. What happened: JoeyKaotyk was doing his usual live stream when a man walked past him and started mocking his Asian heritage with a fake accent, according to Dexerto. Furious at the man’s actions, the Twitch streamer responded, “That’s very funny in 2021, sir.”

  • Census: US sees unprecedented multiracial growth, decline in the white population for first time in history

    The results from the 2020 census are meant to be a snapshot of the population as of April 1, 2020. The data will show how the population has changed.

  • America is missing vaccination goals, and Delta is raging, but it's not because 'anything particularly went wrong,' CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says in The EIC Interview

    Director Rochelle Walensky said that before COVID-19 the CDC was not properly funded and the US wasn't ready to fully respond to a pandemic.

  • Fitzpatrick seeks to become vocal leader for Steelers

    Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick let his on-field play do the talking during his first two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I’m older now and it’s my fourth year,” Fitzpatrick said. Pittsburgh sent a 2020 first-round pick to Miami a couple days after losing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the 2019 season to an elbow injury.

  • How we might reach a pandemic 'endgame'

    How we might reach a pandemic 'endgame'

  • Experts say climate change is bringing out more bugs, in more places, more often. That could mean big business for pest control companies.

    Climate change effects like hotter temperatures mean bugs can come out sooner, stay longer, and appear in more places. Pest control firms may benefit.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • A small dog was reportedly rescued from a hot car parked at Disney World while its owners visited the theme park

    No charges have been filed against the dog's owner at the time of writing, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

  • School board, parent groups sue Newsom over mask mandate

    At least one California school board and two parent groups are suing Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to his statewide mask mandate, which includes requiring K-12 students to wear masks indoors during the school year.

  • What does full FDA approval of a vaccine do if it's already authorized for emergency use?

    Full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccines may help people feel more secure in its safety and effectiveness. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they’re waiting for the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That approval is expected within the next few weeks to months. But what has to happen for the FDA to advance from emergency use authorization, or EUA,