Missoula city and wildland firefighters to play annual charity hockey game
It's the 12th year of Fire on Ice and Missoula firefighters are lacing up their skates for charity on February 10, 2024, at 6 p.m.
Up next is Nevada, which is holding a primary for Democrats and Republicans on Feb. 6 followed by GOP caucuses on Feb. 8.
Will Patrick Mahomes throw for 261 or more yards against the 49ers on Sunday?
REI's end-of-winter sale is a beacon of opportunity for outdoorsy couples who find solace and joy amidst the rugged beauty of nature.
A shareholder meeting set for April 3 will ultimately determine the fate of Disney's board.
The Hokies returned only three players from last year's Final Four team, but were still projected to be a top-10 team. After a few early season losses, they're now learning how to block outside noise and put the new puzzle pieces together.
Kicks to the head are clearly allowed in mixed martial arts, and the only time it’s banned is when an opponent is down on the mat. But what constitutes a grounded fighter is where the problem begins.
Meta says that it is working on technology that can detect generative AI-manipulated images from other platforms ahead of the 2024 elections.
General Motors (GM) continues to see a future in its troubled Cruise robotaxi fleet — but in what form remains unclear.
The Sixers are 5th place in the East, only 3.5 games out of the Play-In Tournament.
The superstar's signature bold picks have included Pat McGrath, CoverGirl and Chanel.
With earnings season about halfway done, eyes are on whether results can help jump-start a return for the stock rally.
The Hamburglar is out of retirement, and he's got a cool MOPAR to cruise the country while promoting hamburgers.
The country singer, who died Monday, announced that he was undergoing treatment for stomach cancer in 2022.
Mozilla today is introducing a new subscription service that will help people locate and remove their personal and sensitive information from data broker websites around the web. This includes the ability to remove your phone number, email, home address, and other information that is exposed on data broker websites and sold for profit, the company says. The new subscription-based service is being offered as part of Mozilla Monitor (previously Firefox Monitor), originally a free service that notifies you when your email has been a part of a data breach.
Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about his new Super Bowl ad and breaks down current state of action films. "I'm really proud of all the new guys," he says.
If this cleanser is good enough for Samantha Jones, it's good enough for us.
The stories you need to start your day: California’s record rainfall, King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
DocuSign has revealed that it's laying off 6% of its workforce, impacting some 400 employees. In an SEC filing, the e-signature software company said that the "restructuring plan" will mainly impact those in its sales and marketing teams, and is likely to cost DocuSign between $28 and $32 million in terms of severance payouts, benefits, and other associated costs. The announcement comes amid growing rumors that DocuSign was the target of a $13 billion takeover bid, with private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman reportedly jostling for the deal.
Finally, a fintech startup helping businesses automate accounting and finance functions, secured another $10 million in venture capital. TechCrunch previously reported on the company in 2022 when it raised $95 million in equity and debt to roll out small business lending and bookkeeping capabilities. Felix Rodriguez, his wife, Glennys Rodriguez and Edwin Mejia started the company in 2018.
After almost a year as an invite-only app, Bluesky is now open to the public. Funded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Bluesky is one of the more promising micro-blogging platforms that could provide an alternative to Elon Musk's X. Now that anyone can join, the young platform faces a challenge: how can it meaningfully stand up to Threads' 130 million monthly active users, or even Mastodon's 1.8 million?