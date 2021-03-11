Missoula man who killed Flathead man admits drug trafficking crimes
Mar. 10—A Missoula man who shot and killed a Flathead Valley man last fall pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in federal court Tuesday.
Leon Paul Kavis Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in the Flathead Valley and of having five pounds of meth at his shop, according to acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson.
Kavis faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Kavis was detained pending further proceedings.
Kavis was implicated in a large methamphetamine drug operation that includes neo-Nazi prison gang Aryan Brotherhood and the Sinaloa Cartel, once led by the infamous drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
Kavis shot and killed Timothy Kuchinski on Sept. 10, 2020, at a Trumble Creek residence. Kavis was arrested but released Sept. 14 after the Flathead County Attorney's Office decided to not file charges.
"There were elements of self-defense and justifiable use of force in this incident," County Attorney Travis Ahner said at the time. "One of the witnesses said the victim was armed with a gun when he entered the home."
Both men had lengthy criminal records.
Kuchinski faced burglary charges in Flathead County in 2006. He also had charges for criminal endangerment, forgery and theft on his record.
In January 2004, Kavis was arrested for trying to sell methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and received a 15-year sentence with 10 suspended to the Montana State Prison in November 2005.
In March 2005, Kavis was charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a switchblade knife. In August 2005, he received a 10-year suspended sentence.
Then, in December 2009, Kavis was arrested for striking a woman's car with a baseball bat and ramming it after a near collision in a parking lot. He received a five-year suspended sentence to the Montana State Prison and had to perform 100 hours of community service.
In January 2010, Kavis was resentenced to 10 years with five suspended on the 2005 drug charge following the parking lot incident.
IN COURT documents filed in the current case, federal prosecutors allege Kavis was bringing meth into the Flathead Valley from about November 2019 to November 2020. California authorities also identified Kavis as working with individuals to bring meth to Montana for distribution.
The government further alleged witnesses would testify that Kavis sold them meth, observed him with pounds of meth, including up to 15 pounds on one occasion, that he always carried a firearm for protection and often had large sums of cash, ranging from $30,000 to $50,000.
The government also alleged that packages were being sent from California to Kavis' shop in East Missoula. Officers executed a search warrant on one of the packages at the shop and found it contained about five pounds of meth, which is the equivalent of about 18,120 doses. The package was addressed to Kavis' shop and had Kavis' number listed.
Kavis contested aspects of the government's case.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. Sentencing was set for July 8 before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen. Kavis was detained pending further proceedings.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Clark is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Missoula Police Department and Flathead County Sheriff's Office.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime.
