Missouri 210 in KC Northland closed after semi hauling giant cylinder can’t make turn

A semi hauling a giant cylinder had difficulty negotiating a turn, forcing a highway in Kansas City’s Northland to temporarily close Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The semi with the oversized load tried to exit southbound Interstate 435 onto eastbound Missouri 210 shortly after noon when it became hung up while trying to go under the interstate, said Sgt. Andy Bell.

There wasn’t any collision and the load — a long cylinder for a tank — hasn’t been compromised, Bell said. The semi and trailer is unable to negotiate through the intersection on its own.

“So, they’re waiting on a tow company to come out to pick up the back end and rotate it so they can kind of straighten out that turn right there,” Bell said.

It was unknown how long it would take to adjust the semi so it could make it through the intersection, Bell said.

“Hopefully within the hour or so things will be up and running again,” he said.

The mishap was affecting traffic exiting from southbound I-435 to Missouri 210, as well as the eastbound lanes of Missouri 210.