Missouri abortion rights initiative kicks off to end state’s total abortion ban

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Volunteers gathered in Kansas City Tuesday night to kick off the drive to end Missouri’s total abortion ban.

They’re working to get an amendment on the ballot for voters.

The coalition “Missouri for Constitutional Freedom” hosted the event at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center.

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

People could sign the petition and learn how to get involved in the initiative.

The coalition needs to gather nearly 200,000 signatures by May 5. Once the signatures are certified, the governor would decide in which election to put the amendment on the ballot for Missouri voters.

It’s been 18 months since Missouri banned abortion access after the Dobbs decision overturned Roe V. Wade.

“Way too many Missourians are having to cross state lines to get care that should be here, that should be local, and should be certainly between a patient and a provider, not in politicians’ hands,” said Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. “It’s a good day to be a Missourian because we’re about to reclaim our rights.”

4 The People: Missouri’s initiative petition process in focus

Volunteers will be collecting signatures at events and door to door for the next few months.

You can donate, volunteer and find out more online here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.