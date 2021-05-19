Missouri AG Eric Schmitt’s stunt lawsuit against China is harming Asian Americans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s latest stunt — serving the Chinese Communist Party and other defendants in a lawsuit blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic — is a sideshow, but it’s a dangerous one.

As international law experts have said, the lawsuit is not going to get very far.

But this is worse than a politically-motivated waste of time, as Schmitt makes a run for the U.S. Senate next year.

It’s worse because it puts real people, Asian Americans who are already in harm’s way as a result of just this kind of demagoguing, at even greater risk.

To stir hatred for political gain ought to be out of bounds.

But haters are going to have some solid options in the race to replace Roy Blunt. Schmitt’s competition so far includes two of his fellow Republicans, our disgraced former governor Eric Greitens, and as of Tuesday night, Mark McCloskey, whose sole claim to fame beyond suing lots of people for lots of things is that he ran out of his St. Louis mansion with his wife to wave guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last summer.

Schmitt has not yet served the Chinese government, which is a key defendant. He served the Chinese Communist Party, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences via email.

In a statement Tuesday, Schmitt said he “filed this suit to hold the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese authorities accountable for their role in the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken lives, ruined businesses, destroyed economies, and more.”

Of course, you could say the same for Donald Trump, who consistently underplayed COVID-19, said the virus would quickly disappear as if by magic, failed to protect the American public, suggested that masks weren’t manly, bungled testing and was vaccinated in secret, initially failing to urge supporters to follow his lead.

Schmitt’s suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, alleges Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed information and permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus. Again, that sounds a lot like what former President Trump did.

Trump, Schmitt and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who a year ago proposed an investigation into China’s responsibility for the coronavirus, all think it’s good politics to focus only on China’s mistakes, even though doing so continues to fuel physical attacks on Asian Americans. When will we see some accountability for that?

Recommended Stories

  • Exploited for decades, wrongfully convicted brothers are now ready for a fresh start

    After Henry McCollum and Leon Brown get $75 million judgment, they will depend on guardians and the courts to offer protection from those who might try to target them.

  • China train for World Cup matches with Communist history lessons

    China's football team warmed up for a set of crucial World Cup qualifiers by receiving "patriotic education" and learning about the history of the ruling Communist Party.

  • Singapore chides Indian politician for false virus claims

    Singapore criticized an Indian politician on Wednesday for making unfounded claims on social media that a new COVID-19 variant in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a fresh surge of infections in India. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned India’s high commissioner over the comments made by Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, India's capital territory.

  • NBA star Blake Griffin on his mental health-focused podcast

    NBA star Blake Griffin discusses the second season of his podcast, “The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin,” which focuses on mental health. With guests including Malcolm Gladwell, Kevin Durant and Jessica Alba, the six-time All Star says the more mental health is discussed, “the more that the stigma goes away.” (May 19)

  • Soccer-Turkey's Erdogan says UEFA decision to move CL final was political

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said UEFA's decision to move the Champions League final between English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea to Porto from Istanbul was political. "A couple of years ago, we were notified that the final would be played in Turkey, but things took a sudden turn when two English clubs qualified to play the final," Erdogan said on Turkish television on Wednesday.

  • Texas’s New Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional. That’s Intentional

    On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a “heartbeat ban” that would prohibit providers from performing abortions once a fetal heartbeat was detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — early enough that many people may not even know they’re pregnant yet — with no exception for rape or incest cases. This is one of the most extreme anti-abortion measures we’ve seen in the United States. According to The Guardian, 370 licensed attorneys and 200 physicians across Texas have condemned the legislation. “Our creator endowed us with the right to life and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” Abbott said in a bill signing ceremony, which was broadcast to Facebook Live. He said that the Legislature “worked together on a bipartisan basis to pass a bill that I’m about to sign that ensures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.” The measure, called Senate Bill 8, also allows any private citizen the ability to sue abortion providers and anyone who helps someone get an abortion — they don’t even have to have a connection with the patient. “That means the friend who drove the patient to the clinic, or the abortion fund that provided financial assistance to the patient [can be sued],” explains Elisabeth Smith, chief counsel of state policy at the Center for Reproductive Rights. “We are currently considering all legal options to prevent this draconian law from ever taking effect.” Smith calls the law outrageous, saying that it makes a mockery out of our legal system. “Texas is inviting anti-abortion protestors to police abortion clinics and harass providers, even though the state knows that these kind of bans are unconstitutional,” she tells Refinery29. “Anti-abortion activists will have the ability to sue doctors and clinic staff for providing abortion care. The goal of this law is to saddle doctors and clinics with so many lawsuits that they have no resources left to stay open.” Just yesterday, Abbott tweeted, “Texans, not the gov’t, should decide their best health practices” after prohibiting mask mandates in the name of bodily autonomy. Commenters were quick to call out the governor’s hypocritical actions. “In recognition of their right to bodily autonomy, Texas will not require the women it is forcing to give birth to wear a mask,” tweeted reporter Julia Carrie Wong. In recognition of their right to bodily autonomy, Texas will not require the women it is forcing to give birth to wear a mask.— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) May 19, 2021 The right to an abortion in the United States is being jeopardized by these actions. This measure comes right at the heels of the Supreme Court agreeing to hearing a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, which gives the Conservative-majority bench an opportunity to overturn the historic ruling that legalized abortion in the United States. Access to abortion care is already hard to get, and deeply inequitable. To directly combat the unconstitutional law, abortion activists are calling for supporters to donate to Texas abortion funds like Buckle Bunnies Fund. You can also head to the National Network Of Abortion Funds to see what other funds need your help. “It’s important to recognize these laws are part of a broader pattern that has seen over 500 abortion restrictions passed in state legislatures since January of this year, including 165 bans,” Rachel Fey, vice president of policy and strategic partnerships for Power To Decide, tells Refinery29. “Now states across the country are seeking to ban abortion care outright, and this Texas law is one more egregious example. Now more than ever, we need the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would safeguard against bans and restrictions like this.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Who's Afraid Of The Word "Abortion"?Why Are At-Home Abortion Pills So Hard To Get?The Roe V. Wade Movie Is As Bad As You’d Think

  • Seann Walsh says Strictly Come Dancing kissing scandal ‘destroyed’ career and ‘what life could have been’

    ‘It’s still all I think about,’ comedian said

  • Will ‘F9’ Become the First Hollywood Film to Top $200 Million at China’s Box Office in 2 Years?

    The biggest movie release this weekend isn’t in the United States. It’s in China. With the Asian box office largely recovered from COVID-19, Universal will send its biggest blockbuster franchise, “Fast & Furious,” back to theaters overseas with the release of “F9” this Friday — a full month before it hits U.S. theaters. That marks a big bet for Universal on one of its most lucrative franchises. With the world reeling from the pandemic this past year, only a small handful of new Hollywood films have attempted a release in China. So far in 2021, the only Hollywood film among the top 10 highest grossing films has been Warner Bros.’ “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which grossed $189 million since March 26. Other pandemic releases have performed more modestly in China, including “The Croods: A New Age,” ($53.6 million), “Tenet” ($66.6 million) and “Soul” ($58 million). But “Fast & Furious” is the perfect film for Hollywood to test its post-pandemic potential in China, as the country played a major factor in the franchise’s transformation from a street racing series into a global blockbuster behemoth. Dating back to “Fast Five” in 2011, the last five films in the “F&F” series — including the...Read original story Will ‘F9’ Become the First Hollywood Film to Top $200 Million at China’s Box Office in 2 Years? At TheWrap

  • Nepal, Bangladesh scramble to secure COVID-19 shots as India curbs exports

    Nepal and Bangladesh are making frantic diplomatic efforts to secure COVID-19 vaccines to prop up their faltering inoculation drives as their stocks run out and supply prospects have become clouded by a prolonged Indian curb on vaccine exports. Reuters reported on Tuesday that India was unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until October at the earliest as it diverts shots for domestic use, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen a shortage of supplies coming through the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme, designed to help low-income countries. Bangladesh said it urgently needed 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to provide second doses and it had approached several countries for help, including the United States and Canada.

  • Guardsman deployed last year comes home to help fight pandemic

    This week's Hometown Hero is answering the call to serve both her country and her community in Montgomery County.

  • Parisians tuck into coffee and croissants again as cafes re-open

    PARIS (Reuters) -For Parisian Elie Ayache, the world felt a little more normal on Wednesday after the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic: he was back at his favourite cafe, drinking his morning coffee and eating a croissant. French cafes and restaurants resumed serving customers, following a six-month shutdown mandated by the government to try to contain the spread of the virus. "I was impatient to get back to my life, and to the person that I was before," said Ayache, as he sat on the terrace outside Les Deux Magots, a cafe that was once a hangout for Ernest Hemingway and other literary celebrities.

  • Mayor Lyles, City Council slated to keep hefty salary increases. Here’s why.

    The proposal is part of the $2.7 billion budget for fiscal year 2022.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)?

    L3Harris Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LHX ) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last...

  • Recovery rally takes bitcoin back above $40k; Treasury proposal weighs on gains

    A rebound in bitcoin held strong on Thursday, even as the U.S. Treasury Department called for new rules that would require large cryptocurrency transfers to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Reserve flagged the risks cryptocurrencies posed to financial stability. The comments from U.S. officials come one day after a brutal sell-off on concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions among investors sank the world's biggest cryptocurrency to its lowest level since late January. Smaller rival ether was up around 14% after Wednesday’s 28% tumble.

  • Three-Decade Bond Veteran Warns Against Big Bets on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Isobel Lee has experienced some of the toughest fixed-income markets, from the end of the Cold War to the global financial crisis, and she has two words of advice for those trying to navigate a messy global exit from the pandemic: “Be humble.”“We’re mindful that this is an unprecedented situation -- none of us have ever seen it,” said the London-based head of global government portfolios at Insight Investment, a $1 trillion asset manager. “So we need to be humble and appreciate that your judgment may be wrong.”A year after the pandemic drove the world economy into the deepest downturn in generations, bond investors are trying to understand how expanded monetary stimulus and $20 trillion of global debt will reverberate through the financial system. Some, including HSBC Holdings Plc bond bull Steven Major, have conceded to eating ‘humble pie’ after misjudging the market.The key issue is inflation and whether price rises will be sustained as economies re-open.Federal Reserve officials have insisted that rising inflation rates are likely to be temporary, even after U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009. Fed officials project rates could be on hold through 2023 at least. Traders aren’t convinced, with markets pricing in some tightening in late 2022, and a quarter-point hike expected by March 2023.“Post-financial crisis I certainly made the mistake of thinking that you could manage to ‘out-bear’ the forwards, so to speak, ahead of the Fed’s hiking cycle,” said Lee, referring to a judgment that bond yields would rise more aggressively than markets had implied.“It’s actually very difficult, and I think the same thing is potentially true this time,” said Lee who helps oversee $7 billion at Insight. Inflation WoesBenchmark U.S. yields plunged to a record-low 0.31% last March at the start of the pandemic, and rebounded to as high as 1.77% this year as traders bet that quickening inflation would stick. The one-year forward rate is at 1.97%.Lee, who worked in bond sales in the 1990s at UBS Group AG, said yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries are more likely to fall below 1% than to normalize above 3% for “any lasting time.” That’s because the deflationary pressures that have plagued markets for decades -- increasing automation, aging demographics and falling global productivity -- haven’t gone away.“It’ll take years to be able to normalize beyond the sort of 2-3% range” that we’re hoping to enter now, said Lee, who holds a doctorate in Mathematics from Oxford University. “Pretty much every country has got a debt burden that corporates or households would struggle to service if yields rose by really quite modest amounts.”Her strategy? “Sit out taking an active position” when necessary, rather than risk losses. She’s exited most of her overweight positions in inflation-linked bonds.2023 HikeYields on five-year Treasury inflation-indexed securities, for example, plunged to a record minus 2.005% this month as demand for protection surged. Some of these securities are “really fully valued at this point,” she said.Lee is also underweight gilts on prospects the U.K. economy is likely to expand following an aggressive roll-out in vaccinations.‘Markets Are Wrong’: $2 Trillion of Pension Funds Skip Bond RoutIn the U.S., Lee is keeping close tabs on the Fed’s language and economic data to determine her next moves. Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data for April supports her view that sticky inflation may be a pipe-dream, while the Fed could push back a discussion of tapering plans to late 2021.“Short of rapidly accelerating inflation, it’s difficult to see the circumstances whereby you get rate increases starting before the first half of 2023,” she said. “The era of low real yields and low returns actually may reassert itself sooner rather than later.”(Updates with one-year forward rate for 10-year Treasuries in eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.