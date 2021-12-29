Missouri AG says ‘shocking’ crimes led to charges against boarding school doctor

David Smock, who has seen boys from Agape Boarding school at his southwest Missouri clinic for years, could face up to life in prison if he is convicted of the most serious charges alleging child sex crimes.

“The details of the alleged crimes in this case are shocking and horrific,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement released Wednesday morning, as Smock sat in an Arkansas jail. “And I look forward to working with the Special Prosecutor for Cedar County to obtain justice in this case. … Protecting the citizens of our state, especially our children, is of paramount importance to me as Missouri’s Attorney General.”

Schmitt’s office worked with Vernon County Prosecuting Attorney Brandi McInroy, who also serves as a special prosecutor in the case. The State Technical Assistance Team, which is a part of the Missouri Department of Social Services, led the investigation.

Ty Gaither, Cedar County prosecuting attorney, initially received the case on Smock and reviewed it. But because “we knew Dr. Smock” and Gaither had gone to Smock’s clinic, including to get a flu shot, Gaither said he thought he should have another prosecutor look at the case.

Gaither then sent it to Vernon County for review.

Smock, 57, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Harrison, Arkansas, at the Family Budget Inn motel, according to Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson.

Since last week, Smock has been charged with 11 child sex counts — all felonies — in Greene and Cedar counties.

In Greene County, Smock is accused of second-degree statutory sodomy; third-degree child molestation of a child younger than 14 years of age; and enticement or attempted enticement of a child younger than 15 years of age, according to court records.

Schmitt’s office released details of the eight counts in Cedar County on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, four of the eight counts — including three of the first-degree statutory sodomy charges — occurred between Aug. 13, 2018, and Aug. 12, 2019. Smock is accused of touching the victim’s penis when he was younger than 14, exposing his penis to the boy and masturbating in front of him.

The first-degree statutory sodomy charge carries a punishment of imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections for life or a term of no less than five years.

The second-degree attempted statutory sodomy, which is a class E felony, allegedly occurred between Aug. 13, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2019.

And the first-degree stalking charge, which is also a class E felony, refers to conduct prosecutors say Smock committed against the victim between Aug. 2, 2020, and April 1, 2021.

Punishment for a class E felony includes a prison sentence no less than one year and no more than four, or a fine no more than $10,000 or both prison time and a fine.

The Star has reported extensively on Agape and other unlicensed Missouri boarding schools over the past year and investigated Smock’s close ties to the school. In October, The Star reported that two of five Agape staff members charged in September with assaulting students listed Smock’s Cedar County mansion as their address.

Many former Agape students said some boys injured by staff or other schoolmates during physical and sexual assaults would be taken to Smock’s clinic, where Agape officials claimed they had been hurt while playing sports. No questions were asked, they said.

As a doctor, Smock is required by law to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.