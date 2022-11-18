Missouri AG's office will continue clearing untested sexual assault kits through new grant

The Missouri attorney general's office will continue testing and clearing the state's backlog of untested sexual assault kits, it announced Thursday, after receiving new federal grant money.

A 3-year, $2.5 million award from the Department of Justice will allow the state to DNA test upwards of 1,100 additional untested kits, as well as assist law enforcement in investigating cold cases, according to a news release from the AG's office.

"I launched the SAFE Kit Initiative in 2019 to clear the backlog of sexual assault kits throughout the state of Missouri, and since then we’ve made great strides in completing that goal," Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement. "Now, with this third round of federal grant funding, we will be able to complete this great work on behalf of victims across the state and bring offenders to justice."

Schmitt's office launched the program after an inventory, funded with the first round of federal grant funding, found almost 7,000 untested boxes of evidence kept by law enforcement and other agencies around Missouri, including some dating back to the 1990s.

In the years since, local law enforcement have worked with the AG's office to clear that backlog. Springfield police cleared its backlog last year. To date, according to the AG's office, there has been one conviction obtained through evidence gathered by the state through untested kids, and five more cases set for trial.

The next attorney general, who will be tapped by Gov. Mike Parson to succeed Schmitt when he leaves for the U.S. Senate in January, will take over the office's efforts in the SAFE Kit Initiative.

