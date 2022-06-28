Missouri Amtrak train crash: 3 dead, dozens hurt

Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over another meeting of the ruling party to tighten discipline, state media said on Tuesday, as Pyongyang continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and gears up for potential flood damage from heavy rains. The enlarged meeting of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea was held on Monday to discuss "improving and readjusting the work system of Party guiding organs at all levels," the North's official KCNA said. State media did not elaborate how the party system was adjusted, but during another secretariat meeting held about two weeks ago, Kim had ordered preserving discipline against "abuse of power and bureaucratism revealed among some Party officials."