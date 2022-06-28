Missouri Amtrak train crash: 3 dead, dozens hurt

Reuters Videos
STORY: The footage also showed rescue workers picking through rubble and moving debris after Monday's (June 27) strike on the busy mall in Kremenchuk, in the region of Poltava, southeast of Kyiv.More than 1,000 people were inside when two Russian missiles slammed into the mall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.At least 18 people were killed and 25 hospitalized, while about 36 were missing, said Dmytro Lunin, governor of Poltava.Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said it fired missiles against a weapons depot, with the subsequent explosion of ammunition triggering a fire in the nearby shopping mall.Its deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, accused Ukraine of using the incident to gain sympathy ahead of a June 28-30 summit of the NATO military alliance.