Missouri appeals court tells judge in Agape Boarding School case to halt almost all action

The Southern Missouri Court of Appeals issued a preliminary writ that prevents Cedar County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Pyle from taking any other action in the state of Missouri's case against a Stockton reform school, except to vacate the order Pyle issued on Oct. 12.

On Oct. 12, Pyle mandated that the parents of the children in the lawsuit against Agape Boarding School be identified by the state and made parties or defendants in the case, and that Guardians Ad Litem be appointed on behalf of each child.

The appeals court requested that Pyle respond to the state's petition by or before Nov. 14. The Attorney General's office initially filed the appeal on Oct. 14.

Missouri attorney general requests November trial in Agape Boarding School abuse case

"This is an important victory for our Office in this case, and we will continue our fight to protect the students at Agape Boarding School," said Chris Nuelle, spokesperson for the Attorney General's office.

Agape Boarding School remains open, according to John Schultz, the lawyer representing the school.

"Agape remains open with its focus on safely caring for and educating the students who reside there," Schultz said. "This writ concerns the Attorney General’s objection to the interests of the students and their parents being considered at the trial. Agape supports the judge’s order in this regard and Agape stands ready to have a trial on the merits whenever that may be."

The state's case against Agape Boarding School has been ongoing since Sept. 7, when a boarding school employee was added to the Child Abuse/Neglect Registry and the Attorney General's office filed a petition requesting immediate closure of the school.

Since then, the petition has been amended to include new evidence, Pyle took over the case from Cedar County Circuit Court Judge David Munton and there have been nine case delays and six times that the hearing was continued or canceled.

Story continues

Currently, there are Department of Social Services employees at the campus to monitor the students.

For more than a year, the Stockton-based Christian reform school has been under investigation for abuse allegations.

‘A huge slap in the face’: Former Agape Boarding School students worry about prosecution of abuse allegations

In June, the school lost its accreditation from the National Council of Private School Accreditation and the Association of Christian Teachers and Schools.

In August, a former dean at Agape Boarding School was accused of transporting a teen against his will from California to Stockton.

In September 2021, Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither filed 13 low-level "Class E" felony assault charges against five people linked to Agape Boarding School.

More than 19 lawsuits have been filed against Agape Boarding School by former students.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Appeals court tells judge to halt nearly all action in Agape case