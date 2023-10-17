Missouri appeals court upholds conviction of white KC cop in killing of Black man

A three-judge panel at the Missouri Court of Appeals has ruled that a former Kansas City police detective will have to serve a six-year prison sentence after being convicted in the shooting death of a Black man.

Eric DeValkenaere, who is white, was convicted in 2021 of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb in November 2019. DeValkenaere was found guilty at trial before a Jackson County judge.

He was sentenced to six years in prison but remained free on bond while his criminal appeal worked through the courts.

The first Kansas City police officer to be convicted in the death of a Black man, DeValkenaere had asked judges at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, in downtown Kansas City, to overturn his convictions or grant him a new trial.

In early September, the judges heard arguments in the case. Jackson County prosecutors were allowed to defend the manslaughter conviction during the hearing.

In court filings, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, whose office is tasked with arguing on behalf of the state, instead contended the conviction should be overturned.

As of Tuesday morning, court records showed DeValkenaere’s bond has been revoked and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Black community leaders in Kansas City welcomed the news that the conviction was upheld and expressed hope that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson would not pardon DeValkenaere.

Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, called the ruling “a landmark decision.”

“I’m elated that the Appellate Court upheld the verdict, affirmed the rule of law and revoked DeValkenaere’s bail. Perhaps, now justice will be served. I hope Governor Parson does not defy the court by issuing a pardon. If he does, civic, business, philanthropic and community leaders should hold him and his political allies in the Missouri legislature accountable.”

Sheryl Ferguson, and organizer with the activist group It’s Time 4 Justice, said “the next prayer is just that the governor does not intervene.”

“I’m glad they upheld the conviction. This needs to be a strong lesson for those that are still in law enforcement that are still brutalizing people.”

Parson has said he has the power to pardon DeValkenaere even if he does not apply for clemency.

But, the Republican governor said in June, his office had not had conversations about pardoning DeValkenaere and he had not received an application.

Legal experts interviewed by The Star earlier this year said it would have been unusual for Parson to pardon DeValkenaere before the appeal ran its course.

Steve Young, co-founder of the Kansas City Law Enforcement Accountability Project, on Tuesday thanked the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for taking on the case against DeValkenaere.

“When one of the most conservative appellate court panels upholds the conviction of a police officer despite the unethical, even unlawful interference of the Missouri Attorney General, a clear message has been sent; Eric DeValkenaere is guilty of the homicide of Cameron Lamb,” Young said.

“We eagerly await for the moment DeValkenaere is taken into custody and treated like any other convicted felon in Jackson County.”