Missouri Attorney General re-charges Branson duck boat employees after case dismissed

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has re-filed all criminal charges against three duck boat employees previously charged in the sinking of a sightseeing vessel in 2018 in Branson, which resulted in the death of 17 people, including five children.

The AG’s decision came just days after a Stone County judge dropped all charges against the three employees.

Boat captain Kenneth “Scott” McKee, 54; Curtis P. Lanham, 39, the general manager at Ride the Ducks in Branson; and Charles V. Baltzell, 79, the operations supervisor who was acting as a manager on duty that night, initially faced criminal charges in July.

During a December preliminary hearing, defense attorneys blamed the sinking on uncertain weather radars and an unusual weather event.

Judge Alan Mark Blankenship agreed with the defense, saying in his ruling that there was not sufficient evidence to uphold the charges. For two days, the case was dismissed without prejudice.

On April 5, the criminal charges were dropped against the three men.

On April 7, the AG’s office re-filed probable cause statements. The defendants again face 17 counts each of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, a felony. McKee, who was steering the boat when it sank, again also faces 12 counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, also felonies. Twelve children under the age of 17 were on the duck boat when it capsized.

A spokesman with the AG’s office could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Tom Bath, an attorney for Lanham, told The Star in a statement Wednesday that the AG’s decision was “disappointing.”

Bath also referenced the preliminary hearing in the initial case, which was held over two days in December, calling such a lengthy hearing “extraordinarily rare.”

“The state presented what the defense believes was all the evidence it had relevant to a probable cause finding,” he said.

The judge in his April 5 decision cited the approaching wind gusts up to 73 miles per hour, which were invisible to the naked eye, and the unique characteristics of the stretch boat, which made it more susceptible to rough waters.

“In hindsight, it is evident the defendants did not have enough weather information to appreciate the threat of high winds,” Blankenship wrote.

Attorneys for all three defendants have argued that despite the tragic nature of the sinking, the decisions leading up to the ship’s watery demise did not constitute a crime because the defendants did not intentionally or knowingly choose to put their passengers in mortal danger.

“Ultimately, the court concluded that the state had failed to establish probable cause to believe that any of these defendants were responsible for the crimes charges and dismissed the cases against all three defendants,” Bath said Wednesday. “Without any new evidence, the state had refiled precisely the same charges that the court has already thoroughly evaluated.

“The state clearly hopes to get a different outcome before a different judge. We do not see a reason to expect a different outcome.“

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.