Missouri bar denies military members. ‘Don’t even look old enough to know about 9/11’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chacour Koop
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Missouri bar is under fire for a viral video that shows a man denying service to military members he believed used a fake ID.

The group of service members went to LOTO Lounge near Lake of the Ozarks when the man behind the bar crumpled one of their military identification cards and tossed it in the trash, according to a Facebook post by Noel Cook on May 7.

When the group insists the ID is real, the man replied he’ll “call my boys that have been to (expletive) Afghanistan.”

“We’ve been to Iraq and Afghanistan,” a person responded.

“You don’t even look old enough to know about (expletive) 9/11,” he said.

The man behind the bar was local musician Josh Weitkamp, who isn’t an employee but personally connected to the business, the Lake Expo reported.

“We’re obviously huge supporters of the military. What happened was a huge misunderstanding,” an unidentified owner told the newspaper. “What happened is not a reflection of how we feel about the military.”

The video posted by Cook, who lists himself as a member of the Air Force, had nearly 200,000 views by Tuesday.

Warning: It includes graphic language.

Weitkamp refused to give the ID to anyone except a police officer, insisting the covering of real card wouldn’t peel.

At one point, Weitkamp told a member of the group “You can do a lot more push-ups than me. What have you done for this country since World War II?”

“I’ve never been more heated about a non-racial interaction with someone and the straight disrespect he had for fellow service members ESPECIALLY when some of us (if not all) joined the military because of 9/11 and how it shaped our upbringing,” Cook posted on Facebook.

A few minutes later, an officer arrives and can be heard off camera.

“Have you been in the military, sir?” Weitkamp asks the officer.

“Yes,” he replies.

“Can you tell me if you can peel off the front of a military ID?” Weitkamp asked.

“Yeah, actually, I remember mine being laminated,” the officer replied.

Osage Beach police told the Lake Sun Leader the officer confirmed the ID was real and the group left the bar.

No one was arrested, the newspaper reported.

‘Hitler Gang’ TikTok video with students making Nazi salute sent to Iowa teen, cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Candace Cameron Bure Has the Best Response to John Stamos’s Instagram Comment on Her Latest Photo

    'Full House' fans are LOVING this (it's me, I'm fans).

  • Tom Cruise performed the 'single most dangerous' stunt of his career for Mission: Impossible 7

    Is Tom Cruise trying to get himself horribly injured while making the Mission: Impossible franchise? You'd be forgiven for wondering that as the actor continues to perform increasingly insane stunts for the action series, and he spoke with Empire about what the magazine described as "the single most dangerous thing he'd ever done": riding a motorcycle off a cliff for the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7. "If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp,” Cruise told Empire. "The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem, because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well." Tom Cruise speaks to Empire about pulling off the most dangerous stunt of his career for #MissionImpossible7. Read more and see an exclusive behind-the-scenes image here: https://t.co/ak4dz4Gn18 pic.twitter.com/sSH1xHGKec — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) May 10, 2021 Cruise also told Empire he had a sense of relief to actually be filming the stunt after production on the movie had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "All those emotions were going through my mind," he said. "I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we'd started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you." Dubbing this Cruise's most dangerous stunt ever is no small claim given this is the same series for which he filmed a heart-stopping sequence on the tallest building in the world. Based on Cruise's leaked rant about pandemic protocols, though, trying to keep the Mission: Impossible set free of COVID-19 cases may have been the actor's most impossible mission of all. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectThe collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinkingMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • Vivica A. Fox Clarifies Claim Ivanka Trump Insulted Her on Celebrity Apprentice : I'll 'Never Forget'

    "I don't think she knew at the time she was insulting us," the actress told Andy Cohen — but later tweeted that it was "SO NOT TRUE" she was saying Ivanka had made a racist remark

  • 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Forgiving Is Not Forgetting

    Michael finds out about the breast reduction, and Andrei confronts Charlie.

  • David Beckham Jokes That Son Romeo Copied His Platinum Buzz Cut: 'Nice Hair'

    Romeo Beckham has an uncanny resemblance to his dad David thanks to his new platinum blonde hue

  • Man left clinging to rails on a glass-bottom bridge in China after strong winds shatter panels

    A man was stranded on a bridge in China after glass panels underneath him were shattered by gust force winds.

  • The Voice Live Playoffs Recap: Who Sang Like They Were In It to Win It? — Plus, the Victor in the 4-Way Knockout

    And we’re off! The Voice went live with Season 20’s Playoffs Monday night, setting the stage for eight (!) contestants to be cut Tuesday ahead of the Semi-Finals. (If you haven’t already, you can check out my fearless predictions via the photo gallery below.) So, which of the wannabes sang like they were going to […]

  • Ex-UFC fighter Anthony Johnson arrested on ID theft charges after Friday Bellator debut

    A trip to Connecticut for his Bellator debut led to Johnson being arrested on outstanding local charges.

  • 6 sneakers worth your coins at Nike’s massive ‘Last Chance’ sale

    The deals are killer.

  • Bradley Beal again responds to Kent Bazemore: 'Don't bring my injury into it'

    "Keep it hoops," Bradley Beal told Yahoo Sports when asked to elaborate on his takedown of Kent Bazemore.

  • Sixers to sign Gary Clark to 2-way contract

    The Sixers intend to sign Gary Clark to a two-way contract, a source confirmed Tuesday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. By Noah Levick

  • Asian man, 80, beaten and robbed by teens near San Francisco

    Town in northern California sees spike in crimes perpetrated against Asian Americans

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • The coronavirus variant first found in India is a global health threat, the World Health Organization says

    Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for COVID-19 at WHO, said the agency planned to release more information in a report Tuesday.

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • Colonial pipeline: 17 states declare emergency over hack as energy secretary tells people not to ‘hoard’ fuel

    ‘There should be no cause for hoarding gasoline,’ Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says

  • Owner of tiger on the loose in Houston is accused of murder

    Police still looking for big cat spotted in videos after owner was arrested

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republican who backed Arizona ‘audit’ based on Trump’s election lies now says it ‘makes us look like idiots’

    ‘Looking back, I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point,’ says Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests