Missouri Businesses Battle It Out With Clever Use Of Signs

A McDonald's restaurant in Marshfield, Missouri, sparked a "sign war" after sending a message to a nearby Dairy Queen earlier this month. (Photo: Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce)

A Missouri community is battling itself after a McDonald’s restaurant sparked a now-viral “sign war” with area businesses.

The war of the words started earlier this month when the fast-food chain’s Marshfield, Missouri, store wrote the message “Hey DQ! Wanna have a sign war” to a local Dairy Queen, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Dairy Queen employees decided to fire back with a sign of its own and poked fun at the chain’s ice cream machine woes: “We wld but were 2 busy makin icecream.”

McDonald’s replied, “That’s cute. Our icecream makes itself.”

But what started as a back-and-forth between two fast-food restaurants resulted in dozens of businesses wittily engaging in the fun, the newspaper reported.

“Just CHECKING in on the sign war...” Arvest Bank wrote on its sign.

“Sign war? Y’all can’t handle the SMOKE!” Hucklebuck Bar-B-Que wrote.

“Your signs are cheesy just like our pizza!” a local Domino’s wrote.

The brand marketing director of Hamra Enterprises, which manages a Wendy’s restaurant that participated in the sign war, said she was “in” for the location to participate in the message feud.

“If you read the comments (about the ‘sign wars’), the general consensus is it brings a smile to people’s face,” Hamra’s Eve Metheny told the Springfield News-Leader.

“People want to laugh and chuckle about things like that, so I think people are just craving that right now.”

The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce rounded up a number of the signs in the area in a viral Facebook post.

You can check out scenes from the community’s “sign war” below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

