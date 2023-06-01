Missouri Chinese restaurant owner killed in double shooting

[Source]

A man was fatally shot in what family members believe was a botched robbery at his own restaurant in St. Louis on Tuesday night.

The shooting, which left another man wounded, reportedly occurred at St. Louis Kitchen in the 800 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard at around 9:45 p.m.

Responding officers found the victims on the west side of the building. Faming Pan, 38, was shot in the stomach and pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

The other victim, an unidentified 56-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Pan, who went by the name Randy, ran St. Louis Kitchen for 10 years and was loved by the local community.

“Randy was a good guy, helped anybody; you know, give anybody a job,” former employee John Walker told Fox 2 Now. “I left like [in] 2021, but me and him stayed in touch. I just talked to him on Mother’s Day.”

“That's a big surprise because he was a real nice guy,” customer Sherman Moore told 5 On Your Side. “He was a very nice, you know, friendly young guy. As a matter of fact, I used to give him a few tracks and stuff from my church. And he was very accepting.”

St. Louis police said a language barrier has made it difficult to determine what led up to the shooting.

A neighboring business offered camera footage to police, according to KMOV.

Investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

