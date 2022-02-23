Missouri Christian boarding school Dr. Smock faces more child sex abuse charges

Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Cedar County, is under investigation by local authorities and the Missouri Attorney General's office.

A Missouri boarding school doctor who's been held in Greene County Jail since Jan. 5 on multiple felony charges of child sex crimes is now facing four more charges of a similar kind, bringing the total number of felony accusations against him to 15.

Dr. David Smock, 57, was for many years the school physician linked to independent fundamental Baptist Agape Boarding School near Stockton.

Two of the four new new sex crime charges pertain to a second alleged victim in Smock's case, as the Kansas City Star reported earlier. That means there are now two alleged victims related to Missouri's prosecutions of Smock. A Greene County prosecutor last month told a judge in open court that "more young boys have come forward and made similar claims" to the accusations made by the first alleged victim.

Smock now faces a count of felony enticement of a child: Prosecutors allege that during summer 2019, Smock had a boy younger than 15 observe another underage child who was naked while Smock allegedly touched the other boy's penis, as the Star reported.

Smock was also charged with first-degree statutory sodomy for an act that allegedly took place with the second alleged victim during the summer of 2019, online court records show.

The other two new charges are linked to the first alleged victim, an underage male at the center of the earlier eight charges filed earlier in Cedar County and the three Greene County charges. Prosecutors now also accuse Smock of first-degree statutory sodomy, online court records show.

As the Star reported earlier, prosecutors allege Smock touched the penis of a child younger than 14 during the summer of 2019. The same boy was allegedly subjected to sex abuse by Smock during a 2018 trip to Springfield, prosecutors said earlier. The three charges related to those incidents were filed in Greene County last last year.

The other new count accuses Smock of coercing the first alleged victim to expose his genitals "for the purpose of arousing the sexual desire of the defendant," the Star reported.

Smock was charged in Cedar County on Dec. 21 with eight felonies, and a few days afterward, Greene County charged him with three other felonies. He has been held in Greene County Jail since Jan. 5, according to the jail's online roster.

20-year-old former Agape Boarding School student reacts to new charges

A 20-year-old California man who previously told the News-Leader that Smock groped him, and who is not an alleged victim linked to any of the new charges, shared his reaction to the news Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm glad kids are coming forth, but to know he abused me and many others (...) how many more will come out?" the man said in a text message to the News-Leader.

"I really hope more will come out if they have been sexually touched by him," he added. "He definitely deserves to be in jail. These kids need justice."

Late last year, the same former student detailed his allegations against Smock in comments made to the News-Leader.

"Sometimes Smock would just put his hand on my thigh and like, slowly go toward my underwear and stop right there," the former student said. He said he was 12 years old the first time he experienced what he now regards as inappropriate touching from Smock. The behavior continued until he left the school at 14, he said.

The California man, identified in court papers related to a separate civil lawsuit filed against Agape Boarding School last year as "John Doe II," is one of numerous individuals who say they were severely abused physically, emotionally and sexually by adults linked to the school.

Another former student, a 27-year-old Michigan man identified in civil lawsuit court papers as R.B., is also not an alleged victim in the case.

R.B. previously told the News-Leader that Agape school officials routinely took students who had been physically abused for treatment at Smock's Stockton-based clinic, and they were not truthful about the reasons students needed health care.

"Anytime they restrained us or we got hurt, they took us to his office, and it was always reported as a sports injury or something-else injury," R.B. said in late December.

The clinic closed effective Jan. 6, according to a recorded message on the clinic's phone line heard Wednesday by the News-Leader.

Next court hearings in David Smock's case

Cedar County Judge Gary Troxell is scheduled to hold an arraignment and hearing on all pending motions in the Cedar County Smock case Thursday afternoon. Smock's next Greene County court hearing, before Judge Ron Carrier, is scheduled for March 11.

Smock pleaded not guilty to the three Greene County charges, as the News-Leader reported earlier.

Smock's attorney, Stacie Calhoun Bilyeu, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Another attorney, Craig Heidemann, recently stopped representing Smock in the case because another lawyer at his law firm previously represented a person who may be called as a witness in the case, presenting a conflict of interest.

Five other Agape Boarding School criminal cases continue

Five other criminal defendants linked to Agape Boarding School, all facing one or more low-level felony charges of third-degree assault, are scheduled for court appearances in the coming months, according to past News-Leader reporting. At least 300 hours of witness interviews must be reviewed and redacted before further significant prosecutor action on those defendants can take place, a prosecutor told Cedar County court last month.

