Missouri couple accused of child abuse want home confinement eased to go to Walmart

Boarding school owners Boyd and Stephanie Householder are asking the judge in their child abuse case to loosen their home confinement restrictions he put in place in July.

The reason? They want to drive to Walmart.

In a motion filed this week, the Householders asked David R. Munton, presiding judge of the 28th Judicial Circuit, to amend their conditions of release and give them the freedom to leave their Vernon County home to go get groceries.

“Defendant requests that he be able to go to Walmart for curbside pickup,” said the motion, filed Sept. 27 in Cedar County Circuit Court on behalf of Boyd Householder. “Defendant had a friend who was traveling to Walmart for curbside pickup for him, but the friend’s father just died and Defendant does not want to continue to burden her and is simply asking to be able to go to Walmart.”

A motion filed by Stephanie Householder is nearly identical. The couple also asked to be able to go to church on Sundays instead of listening on their phones from home.

“While there are children who attend the church, they are separated from the adults and are in Sunday School or junior church so Defendant has no contact with any of those children,” their motions said.

The couple also said they were “willing to continue to wear the ankle monitor which is more than necessary to secure the Defendant’s appearance at trial, the safety of the community, and the safety of the alleged victims and witnesses.”

It was the fifth motion requesting a bond modification for Stephanie Householder, 56, and the fourth for her husband, 72.

The Householders were jailed after their arrest in March on felony child abuse charges and held without bond. But in July, Munton unexpectedly set a $10,000 bond after Boyd Householder said he had COVID-19 and Stephanie Householder said she had a serious blod clot in her foot that if not properly treated could result in amputation.

Their release infuriated former students and child advocates.

Story continues

Former residents who talked to The Star about the reform school described punishment that included withholding food and water and being forced to stand against a wall for hours for even minor infractions.

Boyd Householder faces 78 felony charges, including six counts of second-degree statutory rape; nine counts of second-degree statutory sodomy; six counts of sexual contact with a student; 55 counts of abuse or neglect of a child; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He also is charged with one count of second-degree child molestation, a misdemeanor.

The charges allege that Boyd Householder slammed girls’ heads or bodies against walls, slapped or struck them with his hands, a belt or other objects, shoved one girl’s face into horse manure and poured hot sauce down a girl’s throat.

Stephanie Householder is charged with 21 felonies, including 11 counts of abuse or neglect of a child and 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Householders opened Circle of Hope near Humansville in 2006. They closed it after about two dozen girls were removed amid an investigation last summer. In an interview with The Star one year ago, the Householders vehemently denied the allegations against them.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19 in Cedar County Circuit Court.