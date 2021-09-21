Missouri couple who pointed guns at protesters may have law licenses revoked

Gloria Oladipo
·2 min read

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a Missouri couple who became famous for pointing guns at protesters marching for racial justice last summer, could have their law licenses revoked.

Related: Lincoln Project says ad attacking Greg Abbott pulled from Texas football game

According to court documents first reported by Missouri radio station KCUR-FM, the Missouri chief disciplinary counsel, Alan Pratzel, asked the state supreme court to indefinitely suspend the licenses of the two personal injury lawyers.

Pratzel’s office investigates ethical complaints against lawyers in Missouri.

In June 2020, widely circulated video showed the McCloskeys standing in front of their home as demonstrators protested the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Mark McCloskey was pointing an AR-15 style rifle. His wife held a semiautomatic pistol.

Protesters were walking through the gated community on their way to the house of the then mayor of St Louis, Lyda Krewson. The McCloskeys said marchers broke through an iron gate and were threatening them. Organizers maintained that the protest was peaceful.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was ordered to pay a $750 fine. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was ordered to pay $2,000.

Following their guilty pleas, Mark McCloskey defended his actions.

“I’d do it again,” he said. “Anytime the mob approaches me, I’ll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family.”

Related: St Louis couple who threatened Black Lives Matter protesters speak at RNC

The couple achieved celebrity on the political right. In July, they were pardoned by Mike Parson, the Republican governor of Missouri. In August, they appeared at the Republican National Convention.

Mark McCloskey is now running for the Republican nomination to contest a US Senate seat next year. Campaign ads use images of the confrontation with protesters.

In court filings, Pratzel noted the couple’s guilty pleas stemming from their actions last June, which he said demonstrated “indifference to public safety” and “moral turpitude”, justifying disciplinary action.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Poland will recommend a booster dose of the vaccine for people over 50 as well as for healthcare workers, a deputy health minister said. * Greece will make a booster vaccine available to doctors and other medical staff in the coming weeks, health ministry experts said. * Two major U.S. retail industry groups asked the Biden administration for at least 90 days before imposing new rules that will require employees at larger firms to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

  • Court asked to suspend law licenses of gun-waving couple

    A Missouri official is asking the state Supreme Court to suspend the law licenses of a St. Louis couple who gained national attention last year when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home. Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel, in a court filing reported by KCUR-FM, cited Mark and Patricia McCloskey's guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter. Mark McCloskey, who is among several Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in 2022, pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was ordered to pay a $750 fine.

  • Alitalia's final weeks flying marked by protests, apologies

    Italy’s failing national airline Alitalia told passengers on Tuesday to just bring a single piece of hand luggage when travelling, given the intensifying strikes and labor protests that are disrupting services ahead of the airline’s planned Oct. 14 demise. In a series of tweets, Alitalia apologized to its customers and blamed the disruptions on union meetings that “over the coming days could result in delays in the services provided by Alitalia.” A single piece of hand luggage would ensure more timely luggage deliveries at destinations, Alitalia said.

  • Missouri couple who waved guns at protesters may have law licenses suspended

    The Missouri couple who infamously took to the front of their house last summer to point guns at Black Lives […] The post Missouri couple who waved guns at protesters may have law licenses suspended appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Mother and daughter arrested for murder after illegal butt lift goes wrong

    ‘The internet is filled with these horror stories where they’re cutting the medical grade silicone with the stuff that you would caulk your windows with,’ detective says

  • 4 plead guilty in connection to killing of federal officer in Oakland

    The officer was shot while a large demonstration over the police killing of George Floyd was underway nearby.

  • George Holliday, Man Who Filmed Rodney King Beating, Dies of COVID-19

    The 1992 LA Riots were ignited after the LAPD officers seen in the video were acquitted

  • Baltimore Police identify man who allegedly stole police car, jumped into Inner Harbor

    Baltimore Police have identified the man who officials say briefly stole a patrol cruiser and jumped into the Inner Harbor seeking to evade arrest over the weekend. Andre Kirby, 41, is being held without bail following the wild sequence of events that played out Saturday night in South Baltimore. Records show he had been freed from a 15-year federal prison sentence four months ago. Officer ...

  • ‘I’m not broken.’ Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam shares her fertility struggle

    Sitting in an exam room at the Duke Fertility Center, Nida Allam decided she wanted to share on social media something that only she and her immediate family members knew: She’d had a miscarriage. This is her story.

  • For Florida school boards, criticism gets personal as issues intensify

    Caprice Edmond knew what was coming before the speaker opened his mouth. Since she began advocating for a strict mask mandate in Pinellas County schools, the first-term School Board member has sat on the receiving end of criticism — not only of her position, but also of her home and family. It happens in the board room, in the community and on social media, too. And this time would be no ...

  • Biden’s Long Game on Abortion Runs Into Harsh New Reality

    Sergio Flores/GettyAfter the Supreme Court unexpectedly allowed a near-total ban on abortions to go into effect in Texas earlier this month, the White House tasked a newly-formed internal office with helping coordinate an “all-of-government” response to the most aggressive strike against abortion access in nearly half a century.On Monday afternoon, the White House’s response finally began to take shape.In a policy statement released by White House officials, the Biden administration declared tha

  • For Republican candidates, the ‘Big Lie’ remains a big part of Missouri U.S. Senate race

    Donald Trump’s discredited allegation of a stolen election has become a litmus test for Republican candidates around the country.

  • Idaho Hospital Vandalized With Spray-Painted Swastikas

    Three outdoor signs at St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center in Boise were vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday morning, hospital officials said.

  • Anti-Vax Hypocrite Eric Clapton Breaks Own Vow, Plays Venue With Vaccine Mandate

    Musician who swore never to play a vaccine-mandate show goes ahead and does just that in New Orleans

  • What Bill Belichick told the Patriots in the locker room after Week 2 win over the Jets

    "Enjoy this one. You deserve it. You earned it. You outplayed them all the way through, from start to finish."

  • Houston officer dead, another wounded while serving warrant

    A Houston police officer was killed and another was wounded Monday morning during a shooting that also killed a 31-year-old man whom the officers were attempting to arrest on drug charges, authorities said. The veteran officers were each shot multiple times while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at an apartment complex on the city's northeast side, Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a news conference. Senior Officer William Jeffrey, who joined the Houston Police Department in 1990, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting, authorities said.

  • Mark McCloskey, gun-waving lawyer and MO Senate candidate, faces law license suspension

    After pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault for the incident, he told reporters he’d ‘do it again.’

  • ‘Hey, hey, hey. Goodbye!’ People sing after maskless passengers kicked off flight in Miami

    Another mask confrontation aboard an airline — and this one had a musical component.

  • California water agencies resolve Colorado River dispute

    Two major California water agencies have settled a lawsuit that once threatened to derail a multi-state agreement to protect a river that serves millions of people in the U.S. West amid gripping drought. The Imperial Irrigation District, the largest single recipient of Colorado River water, sued the Metropolitan Water District twice in the past two years. Under the agreement, Imperial can store water in Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border under Metropolitan's account.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."