Missouri couple who worked in law enforcement admit spending thousands in union money

A couple who used to work in law enforcement in northwest Missouri admitted this week to using tens of thousands of dollars from the local Fraternal Order of Police on personal expenses, prosecutors said Thursday.

Michael Hardin, 47, a former St. Joseph officer, and his wife Sarah Hardin, 43, a previous Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy, pleaded guilty during separate hearings in federal court to wire fraud.

For 10 years, until early 2020, Michael Hardin was president of the FOP Northwest Missouri Lodge #3, which is based in St. Joseph and consists of about 300 officers across nine counties. Sarah Hardin served as its treasurer for just as long.

The pair now faces up to 20 years in federal prison when they are sentenced, prosecutors said.

Sarah Hardin admitted she made “hundreds of personal purchases” with the FOP’s debit card, which prosecutors said totaled more than $77,000. She made an additional $22,000 in unauthorized purchases from the lodge’s bank accounts.

She bought flowers and bench cushions, among other things, for her residence. She also purchased balloons that spelled out “Falcons” from Party City for an event at her kid’s school, court records show.

Michael Hardin fraudulently spent money at Lifelock Advantage and Hampton Inn, according to his plea agreement. Prosecutors estimate he spent $6,500 to $15,000.

The couple will also be ordered to pay a money judgment.

When the pair was indicted last year, the St. Joseph Police Department said Michael Hardin’s police powers were “suspended” and he was placed in another city department during the federal investigation.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett told the St. Joseph News-Press that Sarah Hardin resigned in 2017.