Missouri executes Johnny Johnson for kidnapping killing 6-year-old girl in 2002

Johnny Johnson, a Missouri man sentenced to death for kidnapping and fatally beating a 6-year-old girl 20 years ago, has been executed.

With his final words — a handwritten statement released by the Department of Corrections — 45-year-old Johnson expressed remorse for the grief and pain he caused.

“God Bless,” he said. “Sorry to the people and family I hurt.”

Johnson, a diagnosed schizophrenic, received a lethal dose of pentobarbital at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. His execution marked the fourth this year in Missouri and the sixteenth in the United States.

Johnson was only 24 years old when he bludgeoned Cassandra “Casey” Williamson to death on July 26, 2002. Police said he lured the girl, newly awake and still in her nightgown at the time, to an abandoned glass factory, where he attempted to rape her before beating her to death with rocks and bricks. Her brief disappearance triggered a frantic search, which culminated in the discovery of her body in a pit, buried under rocks and debris, less than a mile from her home.

The night before, Johnson, a close friend of Casey’s family, was invited to spend the night on the couch of their home in Valley Park. Her mother previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Johnson was her best friend’s younger brother.

His execution was temporarily halted last week by a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court amid questions about his competency, though that decision was reversed just days later by an appellate court.

Across a series of appeals, Johnson’s attorneys have argued their client is delusional and believes the devil is using his death to bring about the end of the world. Their final plea was rejected by the Supreme Court shortly before Johnson’s execution.

“The Court today paves the way to execute a man with documented mental illness before any court meaningfully investigates his competency to be executed,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor and the other two dissenting justices wrote in a statement when the stay was rejected.

“There is no moral victory in executing someone who believes Satan is killing him to bring about the end of the world.”

