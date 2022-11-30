Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for 2005 police officer murder

1
Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
·3 min read

Kevin Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed for the death of his younger brother, has been executed, Gov. Mike Parson confirmed.

Johnson died by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. He was 37. It marked the state’s second execution this year and the 17th nationally, with two more scheduled in Missouri for the first few weeks of 2023.

Johnson was sentenced to death on Feb. 1, 2008 for the murder of Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee, a 20-year veteran of the force.

A husband and father, McEntee was one of three officers who responded to Johnson’s house on July 5, 2005 to serve a warrant for his arrest. Johnson at the time was on probation for assaulting his girlfriend, and police suspected he had violated parole.

When officers arrived on the scene, Johnson rushed to wake up his 12-year-old brother, Joseph Long, and urged him to run next door to their neighbor’s house. There, Long, who suffered from a congenital heart defect, fell to the ground and began having a seizure. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital the same day.

McEntee returned to the neighborhood later in the evening to investigate unrelated reports of fireworks. He was interviewing three children when Johnson, 19 years old at the time, shot him through his open passenger-side window, fatally striking the police officer. according to a court filing from the Missouri attorney general’s office.

After the shooting, Johnson entered McEntee’s vehicle and took his gun. He later told his mother that the officer “let my brother die” and “needs to see what it feels like to die,” the filing said.

Johnson’s attorneys never denied he killed McEntee but pointed to Long’s death in their defense. They also asked the courts to show leniency given his history with mental illness and his age at the time of the crime. His lawyers further argued the only reason Johnson was sentenced to die was because he was Black.

A special prosecutor appointed to the case, E.E. Keenan, filed a motion earlier this month to vacate the death sentence, contending race had played a “decisive factor” in Johnson’s sentencing. He noted that former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch’s office handled five cases involving the deaths of police officers during his 28 years in office; in the four cases involving Black defendants, he sought the death penalty, while he did not request it for the white defendant.

But courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and Parson declined to stay the execution.

Johnson’s 19-year-old daughter, Khorry Ramey, had sought to witness her father’s death, but a state law prohibits those younger than 21 from observing. Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit requesting a federal court grant her permission to watch her father’s final moments, but a judge ruled Friday that her age made it unconstitutional.

“I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to be with my dad in his last moments,” Ramey said in a statement. “My dad is the most important person in my life. He has been there for me my whole life, even though he’s been incarcerated.”

With News Wire Services

