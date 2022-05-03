Missouri execution would be just fifth this year in the US

FILE This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck. Missouri inmate Carman Deck is scheduled to die by injection on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, for killing a couple during a robbery at their eastern Missouri home in 1996. Executions have become increasingly uncommon in the U.S., with just 11 last year and four so far in 2022. That's down from a peak of 98 in 1998. Photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM SALTER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike Parson
    American politician

A man whose death sentence for killing a Missouri couple while robbing their home was overturned three times was scheduled to be executed on Tuesday.

Carman Deck, 56, would be just the fifth U.S. inmate to be executed this year if his lethal injection goes ahead. His hopes for a reprieve were all but dashed on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court turned aside an appeal and Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined Deck's clemency request, though he could file new appeals.

Deck, who was from the St. Louis area, was a friend of the grandson of James and Zelma Long and knew they kept a safe in their home De Soto, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis, according to court records.

In July 1996, Deck and his sister stopped at the home under the guise of asking for directions. Deck told a detective that he wasn't surprised to be invited inside by the couple, who were in their late 60s.

“They’re country folks,” Deck said, according to court records. “They always do.”

Once inside, Deck pulled a gun from his waistband. At Deck’s command, Zelma Long opened the safe and removed jewelry, then got $200 from her purse and more money hidden in a canister.

Deck ordered the couple to lie on their stomachs on their bed. Court records said Deck stood there for 10 minutes deciding what to do, then shot James Long twice in the head before doing the same thing to Zelma Long.

A tip alerted police to Deck and he was arrested later that night outside his sister’s apartment building in St. Louis County. The decorative tin canister from the Long home was in his car.

Prosecutors said Deck later gave a full account of the killings. He was sentenced to death in 1998, but the Missouri Supreme Court tossed the sentence due to errors by Deck’s trial lawyer.

He was condemned to death a second time, but the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the sentence in 2005, citing the prejudice caused by Deck being shackled in front of the jury.

He was sentenced to death for a third time in 2008, but U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry overturned that sentence nine years later after she determined that “substantial” evidence arguing against the death penalty during Deck’s first two penalty phases was unavailable for the third because witnesses had died, couldn’t be found or declined to cooperate.

In October 2020, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals restored the death penalty, ruling that Deck should have raised his concern first in state court, not federal court. Appeals of that ruling were unsuccessful.

Deck's clemency petition said he suffered sexual abuse and beatings as a child, and that he and his siblings were often left alone without food.

But Parson wasn't swayed, explaining his rationale for rejecting the petition in a news release: “Mr. Deck has received due process, and three separate juries of his peers have recommended sentences of death for the brutal murders he committed."

The number of executions in the U.S. has declined significantly since peaking at 98 in 1998. The drop has coincided with a decline in public support for capital punishment that has fallen from a high of 80% in 1994 to 54% in 2021, according to Gallup polls. Since the mid-1990s, opposition to capital punishment has risen from under 20% to about 45%.

Just four people have been executed in 2022 — Donald Anthony Grant and Gilbert Ray Postelle in Oklahoma, Matthew Reeves in Alabama and Carl Wayne Buntion last month in Texas. All four were convicted killers who were put to death by injection. Eleven people were executed in the U.S. last year, which was the country's fewest executions since 1988.

Use of the death penalty has become concentrated mostly in a few Southern and Plains states. Last year, Texas executed three inmates, Oklahoma executed two, and one each were put to death in Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Three federal inmates were executed in January 2021, toward the end of President Donald Trump's administration.

On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee paused executions for the rest of the year to enable a review of lethal injection procedures after a testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he was to die on April 21.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official

    Authorities on Monday continued the hunt for an “extremely dangerous” murder suspect and issued an arrest warrant for the Alabama jail official they now believe helped him escape. Inmate Casey Cole White, 38, was shackled and handcuffed when he and Vicky White, the facility's assistant director of corrections, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on Friday morning.

  • Lawmakers seek police boss' journals in Ronald Greene probe

    Lawmakers investigating the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene are preparing to hold the former head of the Louisiana State Police in contempt for refusing to turn over his journals after talks broke down Monday in a dispute over an entry mentioning police brutality and Gov. John Bel Edwards. The bipartisan committee will move “as soon as possible" to charge Kevin Reeves with contempt and begin legal proceedings to force him to turn over three handwritten journals he kept while leading the embattled agency, state Rep. Tanner Magee, who chairs the panel, told The Associated Press. Holding the former head of the state's premier law enforcement agency in contempt would mark a drastic escalation by the committee, which already has elicited explosive testimony from current police officials that they believe Greene's 2019 death was covered up and that his beating by troopers after a high-speed chase amounted to “torture and murder.”

  • How To Bounce Back From a Financial Setback (Without Beating Yourself Up for It)

    It's easy to be self-critical of our mistakes, and when we make a financial mistake, it can bruise our wallet in addition to our self-esteem. But no matter what financial setback you are facing, with...

  • Biden meets with parents of missing journalist Austin Tice

    President Joe Biden met Monday with the parents of American journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria nearly 10 years ago, the White House said. “During their meeting, the President reiterated his commitment to continue to work through all available avenues to secure Austin’s long overdue return to his family,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement summarizing the meeting with Marc and Debra Tice. Debra Tice was introduced Saturday night as being in attendance at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, where Biden paid tribute in his remarks to journalists who are missing or detained.

  • Hong Kong economy shrinks 4% under anti-virus controls

    Hong Kong’s economy shrank by 4% compared with a year earlier in the quarter ending in March after the Chinese territory shut restaurants and other businesses to fight a spike in coronavirus infections. Hong Kong closed amusement parks and imposed curbs on restaurants and other businesses in response to an outbreak that infected 1.2 million of its 7.4 million people.

  • Lessor Avolon records $304 million impairment over Russian aircraft

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Major aircraft lessor Avolon recorded a first-quarter impairment of $304 million to cover the full financial impact of having 10 jets still stuck in Russia following European Union sanctions that forced the termination of all Russian leases. Ireland's Avolon said on Tuesday it cut the carrying value of the jets to zero having repossessed four aircraft to date. "While we continue to make every effort to recover these assets, we are recognising the full impairment this quarter, putting the financial impact of Russian sanctions firmly behind us," Chief Executive Dómhnal Slattery said in a statement.

  • Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer

    The U.S. Marshals Service said Sunday that it is offering up to $10,000 for information about an escaped inmate and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer who disappeared Friday after the two left a jail in north Alabama. Casey Cole White, 38, had been jailed on a capital murder charge in the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) west of Huntsville. The inmate and assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday morning to go to a nearby courthouse, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Saturday.

  • Gov. Parson denies clemency for Missouri man whose death sentence was reversed 3 times

    Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty will hold execution watches across the state on Tuesday, including two in the Kansas City area.

  • Alabama woman killed by pack of dogs; owner charged with manslaughter

    An employee of the Alabama Department of Public Health was killed by a pack of dogs in the northwestern part of the state last week as she was responding to a

  • Ukraine Latest: Macron Calls Putin; Draghi Calls for EU Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionPope Francis said he’s pushing for a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow to try to broker an end to the war, while French President Emmanuel Macron was due t

  • The Shadowy Russian Scheme That Dumped Nazis Into Ukraine

    Dmitry Serebryakov/AFP via GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin claims he invaded Ukraine to “de-nazify” the country and “protect people” from “bullying and genocide.” Russians apparently believe him, too; about 68 percent think the purpose of the invasion is self-defense, while 21 percent say it has to do with de-nazification. Though some have been careful to acknowledge that Ukraine does indeed have a Nazi problem, the West has mostly responded to such claims with eye-rolling, rightly arguing

  • Howey: Biblical scenarios surrounding the despot Vladimir Putin

    Vladimir Putin, unlike his predecessors, answers to no one. He is a solitary strongman losing a war.

  • Missouri set to execute Carman Deck, who killed two and had three death sentences overturned

    Deck has been sentenced to death three separate times for the killing of a couple in De Soto, each of which was overturned on appeal.

  • Blues upset Wild on Perron's hat trick

    David Perron had the hat trick to lead the Blues to a shutout win while Auston Matthews had a pair in Leafs shutout over Tampa Bay on opening night. (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NHL playoff stats: List of Stanley Cup winners, leading scorers, top goalies, MVPs

    Here is a list of key historical stats about the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Woman shot teen in the face during road rage incident, then went to get nails done, judge says

    “That makes me think she had no remorse.”

  • Remains Of Ex-NFL Player’s Girlfriend, Who Was Missing For Year, Positively Identified

    Human remains found in Texas late last year have been positively identified as belonging to the missing girlfriend of former San Francisco 49ers tight end Kevin Ware Jr. The remains, which were discovered outside Houston in December, were positively identified as Taylor Pomaski’s over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences made the official determination on Saturday. An official cause or manner of death hasn’t bee

  • ‘Travesty of Justice’: Florida Black Man Freed After 32 Years May Have to Return to Prison After Court Reverses Ruling Overturning His Conviction

    A Florida man whose murder conviction was overturned after nearly 32 years in prison may have to go back inside and complete his sentence. Crosley […]

  • Man Found Guilty Of Pregnant Wife's Beating Death After Argument Over His Extramarital Affairs

    A Missouri man has been found guilty of beating his pregnant wife to death following an argument about his extramarital affairs. Beau Rothwell, 31, was found guilty on Thursday for the killing of Jennifer Rothwell, 28, according to a statement from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney. During the three-day trial, Rothwell admitted in court that he hit Jennifer once in the head with a mallet while in a “red haze” at their Creve Couer, Missouri, home on Nov. 11, 2019. Rothwell claimed he hit

  • 13-year-olds accused of terrorizing downtown Boston held on bail

    Two 13-year-old suspects accused of attacking people and vandalizing businesses in downtown Boston for weeks are being held on bail.