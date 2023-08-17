Missouri family sues city of Columbia over Freddie McKee’s death investigation

In July 2020, Freddie McKee, 37, was found dead in front of a house in the Missouri city’s First Ward. Medical examiners initially ruled he died from an accidental drug overdose.

A Missouri mother, Doressia T. McKee, is suing the city of Columbia over the investigation into the 2020 death of her son, Freddie McKee.

Doressia McKee claims racial discrimination was the driving factor behind the Columbia Police Department’s mishandling of her son’s death inquiry, according to ABC 17 News.

In July 2020, Freddie McKee, 37, was found dead in front of a house on Switzler Street in the city’s First Ward. Medical examiners initially ruled he died from an accidental drug overdose.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones announced in December 2021 that he would reopen the investigation into the death of Freddie McKee following a recommendation from the Citizens Police Review Board. The city is now facing a lawsuit. (Photo credit: Madeline Carter/Tribune/USA Today Network)

However, Doressia McKee had doubts about the investigation into her son’s death conducted by the police and the coroner. She alleged that the police failed to speak with pertinent witnesses or document any body injuries the medical examiner had found.

According to the Columbia Missourian, McKee filed a complaint with the Columbia Police Department in April 2021 over what she saw as mishandling of the investigation. Police Chief Geoff Jones responded on Oct. 7, almost six months later, informing her he found her accusations unsubstantiated.

McKee then appealed to the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board.

In a document created with her lawyer, McKee noted that her son had several scrapes, bruises, contusions and a torn fingernail, and that his smartphone and one of his shoes remain unaccounted for.

She also referenced two toxicology studies with opposing findings; one said there were no chemicals in Freddie McKee’s system, while the other discovered signs of drug use.

Jones reopened the investigation in January 2022 following a request from the Police Review Board, ABC 17 reported.

This year, McKee filed a petition for damages on July 12, in response to the alleged mishandling of her son’s case. The city of Columbia and Detective Steve Wilmoth are being sued in federal court on several counts after the case was transferred there.

The first two counts allege intentional racial discrimination. They state that witnesses were not adequately questioned “because of [the] decedent’s race.”

Both counts request damages over $25,000, including actual and punitive damages “for the costs incurred herein and expected.”

According to the court documents, discrimination drove Wilmoth’s mistakes, as indicated by, among other things, the detective’s comment that “all Black people were on drugs and not worthy of telling the truth.”

Counts 3 and 4 in the lawsuit allege equal protection violations under the 14th Amendment and also seek damages in excess of $25,000.

The intentional and negligent causing of mental distress is the subject of Counts 5 and 6. According to court records, Wimoth’s activities were deliberate and unlawful and done with the knowledge they were “wrongful, done with malice, done in bad faith.”

ABC 17 reported that a spokeswoman for the city said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The Missourian reported that McKee questions whether conclusions such as the one in her son’s case have been reached as quickly in other highly publicized circumstances involving potential drug use and victims who were white or from higher income brackets.

“What is the difference between these people and my son?” Doressia McKee questioned, the Missourian reported. “They were a different color. Where it happened. Who he is.”

