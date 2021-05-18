Missouri farmer killed two men over $215,000 cattle contract, federal prosecutors say

1 / 4

Missouri farmer killed two men over $215,000 cattle contract, federal prosecutors say

Bill Lukitsch
·2 min read

A northwest Missouri farmer accused of murdering two Wisconsin brothers and burning their bodies now faces federal criminal charges alleging he killed them over a $215,000 cattle contract.

Garland Joseph Nelson, 27, of Braymer, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on a single count of mail fraud over an alleged scheme that prosecutors say drove him to murder two men. Nelson’s murder trial is a separate case and is scheduled to begin in June 2022, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege Nelson agreed to raise cattle for the brothers — Nicholas and Justin Diemel — and then sell the cattle for them. Under the contract, the Diemels were to receive the proceeds of the sales minus the costs Nelson charged for raising the cattle.

Over the course of about five months, between November 2018 and April 2019, several loads of cattle were sent to Nelson’s farm. But prosecutors allege Nelson sold, traded or killed many of the cattle while fraudulently billing the Diemel brothers for his services.

Nelson was accused of letting the cattle die out of neglect and incompetence. Examples of his services included an event in December 2018 during which Nelson was entrusted by a different client with caring for 131 calves. All but 35 died, prosecutors alleged, and the survivors were severely emaciated.

On the mail fraud count revealed Tuesday, Nelson was accused of sending a bad check to the Diemel brothers in the amount of $215,936. There was only 21 cents in the bank account, prosecutors said, and the check was “intentionally damaged” to prevent it from being submitted for payment.

In July 2019, the Diemel brothers flew to Kansas City from Milwaukee and rented a pickup truck. They then drove to Nelson’s family farm, where he is accused of killing them and trying to dispose of their bodies.

When the brothers suddenly disappeared, their case was surrounded by mystery for months.

The brothers were reported missing after they missed their plane home to Wisconsin. Police found their rental pickup truck abandoned in a commuter parking lot in Holt, Missouri.

Law enforcement agencies later scanned the 74-acre Nelson farm in Braymer, where human remains were found.

Prior to being accused of murder, Nelson spent time in prison for other cattle-related fraud.

In 2016, Nelson was sentenced to two years for selling more than 600 head of cattle that didn’t belong to him. He pleaded guilty to conducting a cattle fraud scheme that resulted in losses of more than $262,000 to his victims, the U.S. Attorneys office for the Western District of Missouri said at the time.

Nelson was released from federal prison for that crime in March 2018.

Recommended Stories

  • Man let autistic son freeze to death while dog stayed in warmth, court hears

    ‘Depravity of these defendants is shocking’ District Attorney says

  • Man charged with murder, tampering with body in wife's death

    A Colorado man arrested in the death of his wife who disappeared last year was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and tampering with a human body, as well as other evidence in the case. According to a complaint filed by prosecutors, Barry Morphew, 53, is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, sometime between May 9 and May 10, 2020. Prosecutors say Morphew tampered with her body around that time and tampered with other evidence in the case from last May through early March, about two months before he was arrested.

  • Denver's anti-gang program looks for fresh start amid rising violence

    Denver is re-evaluating its $1 million anti-gang initiative amid rising violence and questions about its approach.Driving the news: The Gang Reduction Initiative of Denver (GRID) is rebranding to clarify its role and seeking new community partners for its prevention efforts, said Nicole Monroe, the program's director.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.GRID issued three requests for proposals — which closed May 5 — to find city nonprofits that can operate in the community to reduce shootings, mediate conflicts and work with hundreds of youth who are most likely to join gangs.The top objective for all of three is to reduce the level of gang violence.One proposal creates a pilot intervention effort specifically aimed at girls and women aged 12 to 24 at high risk of becoming involved in gangs.The backdrop: A newly published book, "The Holly," from investigative journalist Julian Rubinstein, revealed significant problems with the city's intervention program and policing that only furthered tension in the Five Points and Northeast Park Hill neighborhoods.The city's violence prevention grants went to organizations that employed active gang members, Rubinstein found.The big picture: A change in leadership is driving the shift at the 11-year-old program, which is housed in the city's public safety department. Monroe, who took the helm in September after the former director departed, saw a need for a restart."There was an opportunity for us to revisit existing partners, connecting with those who might have left ... and getting away from any past drama and refocusing on what the true issue is," she told Axios.The intrigue: The latest grant applications make clear that any person who "promotes, furthers or assists" in any gang criminal conduct cannot work as a violence prevention coordinator.In evaluating the new grant applicants, Monroe said she will "take their past into consideration" but the program also believes "that people can change."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • These Washington cities are among the best in the US to start a career, report says

    Looking to launch your career? Check out Washington.

  • Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes vs. Asian Americans

    Congress approved legislation Tuesday intended to curtail a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, sending President Joe Biden a bipartisan denunciation of the spate of brutal attacks that have proliferated during coronavirus pandemic. The bill, which the House passed on a 364-62 vote, will expedite the review of hate crimes at the Justice Department and make grants available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported. It previously passed the Senate 94-1 in April after lawmakers reached a compromise.

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Black politician who spoke out over Andrew Brown shooting says police responded by urinating on his property

    ‘I really feel like they are retaliating back against me,’ councilman says

  • Belgians launch hunt for heavily armed soldier who threatened Covid virologist

    A national manhunt was launched on Tuesday in Belgium and the country’s most famous coronavirus expert forced into hiding after a soldier went on the run reportedly armed with a machine gun and a missile launcher stolen from a barracks. Local media reported that the man, a corporal who served in Afghanistan and had access to weapons because he was a shooting instructor, had links to far-right organisations and was on a terror watch list. The 46-year-old suspect, named only as Jurgen C, had previously made threats against Marc van Ranst, one of Belgium’s most high-profile virologists, who became famous during the pandemic. Mr van Ranst, who received three months of police protection after the initial threats, was taken to a police safehouse after the soldier’s girlfriend raised the alarm on Tuesday. She had found two farewell letters from her partner, in which said he no longer wanted to live “in such a society ruled by politicians and virologists” and that he would “join the resistance”. That discovery triggered a crisis meeting in Brussels with the national terror threat being raised to the highest level. Police across the country were warned that he had threatened to use his guns against the police and that he would not be taken alive. The heavily tattooed veteran of almost 20 years is considered extremely dangerous and is thought to have a bulletproof vest and pistol as well as the launcher and machine gun, which shoots armour-piercing ammunition. He took the weapons from his barracks where he was a shooting instructor until recently and had made threats against a series of people before his disappearance. Helicopters and armoured vehicles were used in the manhunt, which saw two other barracks closed in case the soldier’s threat to take on the “system” meant an attack on the military. Dutch police were also notified. His abandoned Audi was found at the edge of a forest in the region of Limburg in Flanders and checked by bomb-disposal units. The suspect’s home is in Dilsen-Stokkem, a municipality in the same province, which is close to the Dutch border. Special forces were combing the Hoge Kempen National Park, which has more than 12,000 hectares of pine forests and heathland on Tuesday night where the soldier is believed to be hiding out. Federal prosecutor Eric Van Duyse said: "It is feared that he intends to carry out a violent action, against himself or against other persons, but the correct possible targets are still unclear."

  • Raleigh police investigating fatal shooting after woman found dead Tuesday

    The department is asking those with information to contact investigators.

  • How to keep your goldfish alive for 15 years

    Goldfish are supposed to live at least 15 years. But unless their tank is specially prepared, toxins from their poop accumulates and can kill them.

  • Experts call 'anti-protest' bills a backlash to 2020's racial reckoning

    Republican have introduced at least 80 bills across the country to limit and penalize protests. Experts say it's a sharp backlash to last summer's protests.

  • James, Curry renew rivalry in West play-in tournament game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James and Steph Curry are used to meeting in the spring with an NBA championship up for grabs. James and the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers host Curry's eighth-seeded Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in tournament game. At 33, Curry this season became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan did it at age 35 in 1998, averaging 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 63 games.

  • ‘It’s a utopian fantasy’: Will we really have a summer of love?

    As overnight stays are permitted in England for the first time in months, Olivia Petter examines whether we really will have the summer sexual liberation so many people are hoping for

  • Nelson Cruz

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • House passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill

    The legislation, which the Senate overwhelmingly approved last month, will next go to the president for his signature.

  • Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy upbeat and optimistic despite going on IL

    Duffy reveals that his forearm issue dates back several weeks.

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • Johnson & Johnson recalls Acuvue contact lenses sold by Walmart, Sam’s Club and others

    One lot of Acuvue Vita Brand Diagnostic lenses has been recalled by Johnson & Johnson because of a packaging problem that can lead to the lenses losing sterility.

  • Millionaires protest outside Jeff Bezos’ home demanding he pay more in taxes

    Group of millionaires who demand to be taxed more protest outside Bezos’ New York City luxury apartment

  • Biden promises to keep Rashida Tlaib’s West Bank family safe after she accused him of ‘taking orders’ from Israel

    President says he is praying for congresswoman’s family as administration facing pressure to demand Israel ceasefire