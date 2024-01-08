Missouri Farmers Care Foundation awards Missouri 4-H clubs grants to help fight hunger

Jan. 8—Twenty-four Missouri 4-H clubs, including one in Carthage, have been awarded 2024 Drive to Feed Kids grants through the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation.

This is the fourth year the foundation has provided grants for Missouri 4-H clubs to fund local food security efforts through 4-H Feeding Missouri.

"Missouri agriculture is honored to help equip Missouri 4-H families to live out their 4-H pledge committing their 'hands to larger service,'" Ashley McCarty, executive director of Missouri Farmers Care Foundation, said in a statement. "Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids, presented by ADM and Brownfield Ag News, equips youth to positively impact their communities. These grants equip 4-H members and families as they work to make brighter days for families facing hunger."

Among the 4-H clubs in Southwest Missouri receiving $250 matching grants is the Jasper County Extension group in Carthage.

More than 1.7 million meals have been raised over the last five years by 4-H clubs across Missouri.