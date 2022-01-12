Missouri to get its first Buc-ee’s. What to know about the 53,000-square-foot location

Buc-ee’s, a massive travel center and gas station based out of Texas, is finally coming to Missouri.

The Springfield City Council approved plans Monday, Jan. 10, for the 53,000-square-foot location to be built along Interstate 44 in the Ozarks, according to the Springfield News-Leader and KY3.

Buc-ee’s is known for its plethora of gas pumps, and the Missouri location will be no exception. An ordinance states the Springfield location will feature 100 pumps.

It’s also known for its clean restrooms, kitchens with fresh, hot food and trademark snacks, including the popular beaver nuggets. All locations are open 24 hours a day.

In 2016, Bon Appetit hailed Buc-ee’s as “the best rest stop in America,” giving credit to its brisket breakfast tacos, handmade fudge and beaver nuggets (the mascot of Buc-ee’s is a beaver).

“We’ve become a really clean, safe, cool place for a family to stop on a road trip. Those are not common,” Buc-ee’s director of real estate, Stan Beard, said during Monday’s city council meeting, the News-Leader reported. “Restrooms are cleaner than you will ever see in any public building. And I could argue (cleaner) than our homes. We are family-oriented and family-friendly. And because of that... people come from far away to shop at Buc-ee’s.”

The Springfield location — set to open as early as June 2023 will bring at least 150 jobs to the area, according to KY3.

“I think they did their research. They were looking to expand outside of Texas,” Sarah Kerner, economic development director for Springfield, told KY3. “They were just looking for a really well-traveled corridor so I-44 jumped out at them.”

Buc-ee’s has at least 40 locations, primarily in Texas, but also in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. The chain is in the midst of an expansion to Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina and Mississippi, according to media reports.

