Missouri gas prices continue to dip ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Nov. 15—Ahead of this holiday season, Missourians might be giving thanks for the steady decline in gas prices.

In the months since the COVID-19 pandemic ended, there has been a steady increase in travel numbers in Missouri and across the country, and for the upcoming holiday season, drivers will notice some relief at the pumps.

"We're expecting more than 55 million Americans to travel over the Thanksgiving period, with about 85% of those people taking road trips," said Nick Chabarria, Missouri AAA spokesperson. "Gas prices in Missouri have dropped about 30 cents in the last month or so and has put us about 40 cents below where we were this time last year. So, there will be some savings at the pumps compared to this time last year.

According to AAA, drivers in Missouri are paying the 12th lowest gas price average in the country. This week, the statewide gas price average in Missouri dropped below $3 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 9 cents less compared to Wednesday last week.

Chabarria said the decline in gas prices should continue as Thanksgiving approaches.

"As we know, we've been dealing with the rollercoaster ride of gas prices ever since coming out of the pandemic," he said. "Barring any major upsets in the oil and gas industry, we should continue to see prices trickle down if not stay where they're at leading up to the holiday."

Officials predict that most travelers will be hitting the road on Tuesday before the holiday, and drivers should plan accordingly.

"Typically, Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the year and it's still going to be very busy this year, but we're now starting to see some of that travel volume spread out between Tuesday and Wednesday," Chabarria said. "If you can, avoid major metro areas in the early afternoon and the evening hours on Tuesday or Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., that's going to be your best bet at avoiding the heavy congestion."

Those traveling by car during Thanksgiving week are advised to leave early in the morning, before 10 a.m., to avoid a prolonged trip due to traffic.

