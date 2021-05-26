Missouri GOP lawmakers want special session to restrict ‘critical race theory’ in schools

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeanne Kuang
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson can add critical race theory (CRT) and The New York Times 1619 Project to the list of issues for which lawmakers are asking him to convene a special legislative session.

Two Missouri legislators who chair education committees sent him a letter Wednesday asking for a session so they can pursue measures to restrict CRT and 1619-related materials from being taught in public schools.

Critical race theory, a body of academic study that examines how race and inequality impact American institutions, has become one of the latest fronts in the culture war. Missouri was among about a dozen states where lawmakers have pursued such bans this year. GOP governors have signed critical race theory bans in public schools in Tennessee, Idaho and Oklahoma.

Academics told The Star this week critical race theory is not widely taught in elementary and secondary schools, but that its concepts can be used in classrooms to examine the role of racism in society or to read the texts of marginalized writers.

Rep. Chuck Basye, a Rocheport Republican, and Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, a Shelbina Republican, wrote in their letter to Parson that curricula implementing critical race theory or The 1619 Project, a 2019 New York Times Magazine initiative that examined the role of slavery in America’s founding, are “radical concepts” and “divisive and unnecessary.”

Kansas City Public Schools is among the districts that will begin teaching from a 1619 Project-based curriculum this summer. District spokeswoman Kelly Wachel said this week that the efforts to ban the curriculum this spring were an “unworthy attempt to squash diverse and inclusive conversation and learning.”

Including the letter from Basye and O’Laughlin, there are now about a half-dozen topics for which lawmakers want to see a special session.

A session is needed for congressional redistricting, and one could be called to add money to the state budget, whether for Medicaid expansion or to spend federal COVID-19 aid. House Republicans have asked for a special session on election bills, including stricter voter ID measures. On Wednesday, Kansas City Northland Republicans asked Parson for a session to allow them to push bills restricting local officials’ moves to control part of the Kansas City police budget. And Shrewsbury Democrat Sarah Unsicker on Wednesday asked Parson to call a session to renew a medical provider tax that props up wide swaths of the Medicaid program.

In Missouri, Black Democratic lawmakers and other critics this spring called anti-CRT measures censorship and an attempt to gloss over historical American injustices such as slavery. Proponents said the measure stopped the teaching of “revisionist history” and that the curricula wrongly portrayed America as inherently racist.

The Missouri bill received an acrimonious 90-minute debate in the House of Representatives before it was tabled in April. It targeted The 1619 Project specifically but also broadly banned critical race theory, which it defined as any teaching materials that use “immutable, inherited, or objective characteristics such as race, income, appearance, family of origin, or sexual orientation” for the purpose of “defining a person’s ‘identity,’” or “assigning blame to categories of persons.”

Teaching materials that identified “people, entities, or institutions as inherently, immutably, or systemically sexist, racist, biased, privileged, or oppressed” would also have been forbidden.

Basye, chair of the House Elementary and Secondary Education committee, sponsored a bill this year to ban transgender student athletes from playing on sports teams that match their gender.

The critical race theory bill was debated right after his bill, both as proposed amendments to unrelated education legislation. Neither were called for a final vote in the House.

Recommended Stories

  • Critical race theory roils Kansas and Missouri politics. Here’s what it is and is not

    Experts say GOP politicians don’t understand the concept.

  • Switzerland-EU trade deal collapses over Brussels’s freedom of movement demands

    Switzerland said "no deal" to Brussels’ freedom of movement demands and pulled out of seven years of tortured trade negotiations with the European Union on Wednesday. Bern pulled the plug after years of difficult talks over Single Market access that are reminiscent of the European Commission’s Brexit negotiations with the UK over the past four years. "The Federal Council today took the decision not to sign the agreement, and communicated this decision to the EU. This brings the negotiations [...] to a close," the Swiss government said. “There remain substantial differences between Switzerland and the EU on key aspects of the agreement. The conditions are thus not met for the signing of the agreement," it said after a cabinet meeting. The commission, which negotiates on behalf of the 27 EU member states, said it took note of the “unilateral decision”. “We regret this decision,” it said of the move to “terminate” negotiations, which began in 2013. Swiss ministers blamed EU demands for full access to its job market, including for those seeking work. They said it could have led to non-Swiss citizens getting social security rights in the country.

  • Norwegian Air defies skeptics, exits bankruptcy

    Norwegian Air is set to defy the doubters and live on. On Wednesday (May 26) the airline emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection. The budget carrier says it now has a much smaller fleet, and greatly reduced debts. Norwegian exits protection after raising more cash last week. It secured around $721 million in fresh capital, satisfying bankruptcy courts in Ireland and Norway. This time last year, prospects had seemed bleak. Already heavily indebted, Norwegian was then battered by the global travel slump. That eventually forced it to close large parts of its operations, including transatlantic services. The airline now has 51 aircraft, down from 156 before the global health crisis. Its debts are less than a quarter of what they were. But Norwegian is still cautious about the future. It says it faces stiffer competition, and lingering uncertainty as a result of ongoing travel restrictions. Shares in the company surged around 20% in morning trade following Wednesday's news.

  • Residents on edge after woman found dead in apartment

    A woman was found dead in her Framingham apartment.

  • 9 people killed in SJ rail yard shooting

    Eight people and the shooter are confirmed dead after a shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose Wednesday morning.

  • ‘That’s got to make Donald Trump nervous’: Legal experts on grand jury considering Trump charges

    ‘They must have come across some evidence as to somebody’s state of mind’

  • Irving says he hopes to hear ‘no belligerence or racism going on’ in Boston for Game 3

    "Hopefully, we can just keep it strictly basketball. There’s no belligerence or racism going on, subtle racism."

  • On climate change, DeSantis focuses on infrastructure while ignoring emissions

    Brick by brick, the stucco shell of a new, flood-resilient public works building is taking shape blocks from the beach, the most visible sign yet of this small community’s enormous task of staving off the rising sea.

  • Missouri appoints first Black woman to Supreme Court

    Judge Robin Ransom, only the third African American judge to serve on the state's Supreme Court, reflected on the historic appointment.

  • Afternoon Observer | Rest in peace, David T. Foster III + Rae Carruth’s son set to graduate

    Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen, here with some deeply sad news to share today. David T. Foster III — a loving man and an award-winning Observer photographer and videographer — was found dead in his apartment off Park Road on Monday afternoon. He was 52. Those close to Foster remember him as a teddy bear of a man with a big personality — and die-hard lover of the Tar Heels. We’re holding his family in our hearts during this time of grief. Here, you can remember Foster’s memory with folks who loved him and view some of his work from over the years. Rest in peace, David.

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • Microsoft says the Russian group behind the SolarWinds hack is now targeting 150 government agencies, NGOs, and think tanks with a massive phishing email campaign

    Nobelium, the Russian group behind the SolarWinds attack, has now targeted around 3,000 email accounts across 150 organizations, Microsoft said.

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riot conspiracy lawsuit filed by House Democrats

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats accusing the former president of conspiring to inspire the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Trump, Rudy Giulani and members of the Proud Boys and far-right militia groups of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting the use of “force, intimidation or threat” against “any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” in a presidential election, as a pro-Trump mob sought to forcefully overturn the results of the 2020 election while storming the halls of Congress. Separate motions to dismiss the suit from Mr Trump’s attorneys on Thursday argue that his speech to supporters near the Capitol – in which he said that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – was protected by the First Amendment.

  • Memo reveals suspect in San Jose VTA shooting wrote about hating his workplace

    There are troubling allegations that date back more than a decade for the man accused of killing nine people and injuring multiple others at a San Jose railyard﻿ on Wednesday morning. Samuel Cassidy spoke of hating his workplace while detained by U.S. Customs Officers after a trip to the Philippines nine years ago. Cassidy's feelings were detailed in a memo book that had notes on how he hated the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. See more in the video above.

  • Galápagos tortoise found alive is from species thought extinct

    Tests carried out on a giant tortoise found in 2019 confirm it belongs to a species believed extinct.

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Woman who falsely accused Black bird watcher sues ex-employer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The white woman who falsely told police that a Black bird-watcher threatened her in New York City's Central Park sued her former employer Franklin Templeton, saying it fired her without doing a fair investigation and falsely portrayed her as racist. Amy Cooper said in a Tuesday night complaint that Franklin Templeton's actions following the May 25, 2020, encounter substantially harmed her career, and caused such severe emotional distress that she became suicidal. Cooper, 41, who had been an insurance portfolio manager, is seeking unspecified damages for race and gender discrimination, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

  • 13 times Kate Middleton took style cues from Princess Diana

    Kate Middleton has seemingly been inspired by Princess Diana's maternity fashion, her daily accessories, and more.