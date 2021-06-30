Missouri Gov. Parson’s gun law echoes actions that led to the start of the Civil War

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael J C Taylor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This month, Gov. Mike Parson signed the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which proclaimed Missouri would no longer enforce federal gun laws. His reason was that it “demonstrates our commitment to reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their property.” The U.S. Department of Justice issued a statement that the state does not possess the authority to enact or enforce such a law.

The actions of the state of Missouri are unconstitutional. In Article VI Clause 2, the U.S. Constitution affirms it is the “supreme law of the land.” Though the Tenth Amendment allows the individual states their sovereignty within their sphere of influence, all of the laws passed by state and local authorities must be enforced by lower governmental agencies.

This doctrine of federal sovereignty has been reaffirmed time and again. In its 1803 decision in Marbury v. Madison, the U.S. Supreme Court stated, “a law repugnant to the Constitution is void, and that courts, as well as other departments, are bound by that instrument.”

In 1819’s McCulloch v. Maryland, the court further defined the federal government’s constitutional sovereignty when it stated the States held no power “to retard, impede, burden, or in any manner control the operations of the constitutional laws enacted by Congress”.

Furthermore, in 1859’s Ableman v. Booth, the court said again a state’s right to circumvent or nullify a federal law “certainly has not been conferred on them by the United States.”

And the implications of Missouri’s new law are terrifying.

Americans have witnessed such state defiance against the federal government before. Congress passed the protective Tariff Act of 1828, and it was signed into law by President John Quincy Adams. Calling it the “Tariff of Abominations,” Southerners fumed it was discriminatory. In opposition, Vice President John C. Calhoun anonymously argued in his “South Carolina Exposition and Protest” that a federal law could be declared null and void and its enforcement prohibited by the individual states.

On Nov. 24, 1832, South Carolina passed the Ordinance of Nullification, which forbade all collections mandated by the Tariff Act. President Andrew Jackson issued a declaration that denied the power of the states to block enforcement of a federal law and threatened armed intervention to collect the duties. Congress then passed both the Force Act of 1833, which authorized the president to use federal military force against South Carolina, as well as a compromise tariff bill. South Carolina backed down by accepting the new tariff act, and thus averted armed conflict with the federal government.

Calhoun’s theory of state nullification influenced Southern political thought and paved the way for secession in 1860. Though all of the Southern states had rejected both nullification and secession in 1832, within a generation all had adopted both in dissent against the election of President Abraham Lincoln. In the Civil War that followed, the combined military casualties totaled more than 660,000 — greater than all Americans killed in every other war combined. The sole issue it resolved was the sovereignty of the federal government under the Constitution.

Beginning with Edward Pollard’s 1866 treatise “The Lost Cause: A New Southern History of the War of the Confederates,” Southerners adopted a new nationalism based upon a mixture of patriotism and rebellion now rife within American culture and politics. Add to this the destruction of the public education system and the dumbing down of its citizens, and what you have is a recipe for a militaristic society easily led under the banner of “God and country.”

What can be achieved by Missouri’s refusal to enforce federal statutes other than a second Civil War? Though not seen at the time as a precursor to internal bloodletting, the outcome of the 1832 nullification crisis was indeed the first step toward national fratricide. Thus, Parson’s actions this month were an example of a country refusing to learn the essential lessons taught by its own history.

And the question remains: Do we really want to go down that road again?

Michael J C Taylor is a retired university professor and author of “The Preamble and Mission of the Constitution” and “The Constitution and the American Presidency.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moscow court rejects appeal from imprisoned American

    A Moscow court on Monday rejected an imprisoned American's appeal against his nine-year sentence for assaulting police officers. The Moscow City Court upheld the sentence issued last year by a lower court, which convicted Trevor Reed for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow, where he was studying Russian and visiting his girlfriend. “I regret that the appellate court has not corrected this gross injustice, but it does not in any way affect the seriousness with which I and the U.S. government will continue to pursue this matter for Trevor to get him released so that he can go home and be with his family," U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan told reporters outside the court after attending the hearing.

  • Taiwan tells U.S. it hopes to sign free trade deal

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng said on Wednesday he told the United States he hopes the two can sign a free trade agreement, a deal which would be a strong show of U.S. support in the face of relentless Chinese pressure against the island. Both sides held the long-delayed talks on the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, or TIFA, virtually. Deng told reporters he had directly raised the issue of a free trade deal during the eight hours of talks.

  • Rodney Harrison reveals how Bill Belichick takes analysts’ criticism

    Rodney Harrison revealed how Bill Belichick takes criticism from analysts.

  • 2-year-old found dead in Oregon 58 years ago has just been identified, officials say

    The boy’s body was discovered in 1963 and then the case went cold.

  • Missouri officials can’t charge fees for attorney review of public records, court says

    “This is not a one-off case,” attorney Bernie Rhodes said. “This is a game-changer.”

  • Split Supreme Court leaves CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium in place

    The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices.

  • Arizona Senate president lashes out after Maricopa County ditches subpoenaed machines

    Maricopa County should “never have approved” the election machines that were subpoenaed in the audit of the county's 2020 election if such an audit review found the machines couldn’t be reused, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said Tuesday.

  • Editorial: Add to Chicago’s problems our defensive, irascible mayor

    Chicago voters knew they were getting someone tough in Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and early 2018 entrant to the mayor’s race. She yearned to take on Rahm Emanuel — his record, his backers, his money, his power. It wasn’t until he made the surprise announcement he would not seek reelection that the field of candidates blew open with the less brave — a half-dozen other mayoral ...

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • The European Union shows Hungary why it should exit

    Imagine a scenario in which the chief bureaucrat of the European Union proclaims that its fundamental values include promoting homosexuality and transgenderism to minors. This reads like poorly crafted, euroskeptic propaganda. Odd as it may sound, this exact situation transpired following the Hungarian Parliament's passage of a controversial new law.

  • Clarence Thomas says federal laws against marijuana may no longer be necessary

    "The federal government's current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana,” the conservative Supreme Court justice wrote.

  • Washington says it will not 'stand by in the face of horrors' in Tigray

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions from the United States if the announced cessation of hostilities does not lead to improvements in the Tigray region, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday. Robert Godec, acting assistant secretary of state for the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, said the Biden administration was far advanced in its assessment of whether to call events crimes against humanity, genocide or war crimes. "The administration is in full agreement that horrifying atrocities are being committed in Tigray," he told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

  • Trump never climbed the stairs to the 2nd floor of the White House's office, new book says

    A second-floor office "meant a degree of exclusion but also protection" from Trump, an excerpt of Michael Wolff's "Landslide" said.

  • Anaheim has a Plan B for stadium sale. Hometown lawmakers might not be on board

    The city of Anaheim might have another resolution for the stadium sale, but hometown lawmakers might not be on board.

  • Another Round of Fake Florida News

    Journalists have accused DeSantis of throttling the condo-collapse-emergency response.

  • New Michael Wolff book reports Trump’s confusion during Capitol attack

    Mark Meadows reportedly said ‘We can’t organize that’ after Trump told supporters he’d march, according to LandslideUS politics – live coverage Donald Trump in Washington DC on 6 January. Photograph: Shawn Thew/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Donald Trump told supporters he would march on the Capitol with them on 6 January – then abandoned them after a tense exchange with his chief of staff, according to the first excerpt from Landslide, Michael Wolff’s third Trump White House exposé. The extract was publi

  • Trump Organization executives can't stomach prison time and may flip if faced with criminal charges, former EVP says

    Barbara Res worked with Allen Weisselberg and Matthew Calamari for almost 20 years. She said they may cooperate if they face criminal charges.

  • Japan minister says necessary to 'wake up' to protect Taiwan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japan's deputy defense minister on Monday warned of a growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration and said it was necessary to "wake up" to Beijing's pressure on Taiwan and protect the island "as a democratic country." Speaking to the Hudson Institute think tank, State Minister of Defence Yasuhide Nakayama questioned whether the decision of many countries, including Japan and United States, to follow a "one-China" policy that has recognized Beijing over Taipei since the 1970s would stand the test of time. Nakayama said democratic countries had to protect each other and noted that he had in the past referred to Taiwan as a "red line."

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

    He fled in 2017 while on bail facing treason charges and was detained with the help of Interpol.

  • Neo-Confederate group membership includes politicians and military, leaked data shows

    The membership of the neo-Confederate group Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) has leaked, revealing that the organization boasts military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national security expert. Several members are also loyal to the violent neo-Confederate group League of the South (LoS), as reported by The Guardian.