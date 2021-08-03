Missouri governor pardons St. Louis couple Mark, Patricia McCloskey after guilty pleas in gun-waving incident

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louis Casiano
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The St. Louis couple who was famously pictured wielding guns as Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched outside their property last year received a pardon from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, his office announced Tuesday.

The pardons for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, two attorneys in their 60s, were granted July 30. In total, Parson, a Republican, granted 12 pardons and two commutations.

WHO IS KIMBERLY GARDNER, MISSOURI PROSECUTOR AT CENTER OF MCCLOSKEY CASE?

The pair pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in connection with the June 2020 incident and were ordered to pay fines. Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault for threatening the passersby with an AR-15 rifle and was fined $750.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to harassment and was given a $2,000 fine. They did not lose their law licenses or their firearms.

"It's a correction of something that should have never happened in the first place," Mark McCloskey told Fox News of the pardons.

The pair were both vilified and celebrated after images went viral showing them pointing weapons at BLM demonstrators who ingressed into the property inside a gated community. They eventually ventured onto a private street near the McCloskey's mansion.

The crowd was marching toward the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson amid nationwide protest over the police killing of George Floyd.

Mark McCloskey was seen holding a rifle while his wife appeared to be holding a handgun with her finger on the trigger.

The confrontation pitted Second Amendment and property-rights activists against Black Lives Matter supporters. The McCloskeys became famous in conservative circles and even gave a speech on the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner initially lodged weapons and evidence tampering charges against the pair but was legally removed from the case after defense attorneys argued she exploited the prosecution in a fundraising email to constituents.

Fox News has reached out to the Circuit Attorney's Office.

Mark McCloskey, who has since announced a GOP run for a Missouri U.S. Senate seat, said his case was part of a trend where conservatives are being prosecuted for minor incidents while criminals such as looters and rioters are not.

Nine Black Lives Matter protesters were issued citations for trespassing in connection with the incident but prosecutors refused to move forward. The couple's attorney said the demonstrators broke down a gate to get onto the private street and threatened them.

Prosecutors determined the demonstrators acted peacefully.

"If you've got an ‘R’ behind your name, you're subject to one kind of justice system and if you have a ‘D,’ you're subjected to another," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden calls on NY Governor Cuomo to resign following investigation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign in light of a report by the state attorney general that found the Democratic governor had sexually harassed 11 women. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters at the White House. New York's attorney general, Letitia James, unveiled the results of an investigation earlier on Tuesday that showed Cuomo had engaged in unwanted groping, kissing and hugging and made inappropriate comments to multiple women.

  • Covid third wave: Florida surpasses all-time record for hospital admissions

    The number of patients in the Sunshine State is higher now than at any point of the pandemic.

  • It was the deadliest assault on Latinos in modern U.S. history. Many say little has changed.

    On the two-year anniversary of the El Paso Walmart shooting, the deadliest attack against U.S. Latinos in modern history, several events marked the day.

  • Help on COVID-19 or 'get out of the way' -Biden

    BIDEN: "I say to these governors, please help. But if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way."President Joe Biden singled out the Republican governors from Florida and Texas on Tuesday to urge them to follow rather than oppose public health guidelines as the United States races to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, particularly in southern states with relatively low vaccination rates.BIDEN: "Just two states, Florida and Texas, account for one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire country... If some governors aren't willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it."Florida and Louisiana have emerged as the latest hot spots in the United States, with both reporting record numbers of hospitalized COVID patients, straining hospitals.In Louisiana, intensive care unit nurse Felicia Croft, who has been on the frontline since the pandemic began, said the current wave of COVID-19 has been toughest for her.CROFT: "The Delta wave that we are seeing now, people are younger and sicker and we are intubating and losing people that are my age and younger."The outbreak in Louisiana has prompted Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards to order residents to wear masks again indoors.But in Florida, which has reported roughly a fifth of all new U.S. cases, Governor Ron DeSantis has opposed many COVID-19 restrictions and, last week, issued an executive order blocking mask mandates in the state's schools.The U.S. is now averaging about 72,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the U.S.Earlier on Tuesday, Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he expects that number to rise.FAUCI: "We are going to be between one hundred and two hundred thousand cases before this thing starts to turn around."

  • Judge blocks Texas governor's order preventing transport of migrants

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Tuesday temporarily halted an executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. The written order by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone in El Paso was a preliminary win for the U.S. Justice Department, which last week filed a lawsuit arguing Abbott's move illegally infringes upon the federal government's jurisdiction over immigration matters. Cardone said in her two-page order that the Justice Department would likely prevail on that argument.

  • Princess Beatrice Just Wore Her Go-To Maternity Look Again — and It's a Classic!

    Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

  • FDA aiming to give final approval to Pfizer vaccine by early next month -NY Times

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval for the Pfizer COVID vaccine by early September, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the effort. The FDA gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine late last year. Full approval by the FDA could push more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it might reduce their fears about the safety of the shot.

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • Ohio woman jailed for attacking elderly Asian store owners, bond set at $75,000

    A woman wanted for attacking the elderly Asian owners of a beauty store in Cleveland has been arrested and charged with a felony. The allegation: Ebony Afzal, 25, is accused of beating the couple running Chic Beauty Supply on Lorain Road on July 23. The incident was caught on surveillance camera and is said to have sprung from a purchasing dispute.

  • ‘Mummified body’ of missing woman discovered in daughter’s Arkansas home, sheriff says

    The mom’s body was wrapped in newspaper from 2020, officials said.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

    Hawaii officials wrongly arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by someone else, locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take psychiatric drugs and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free with just 50 cents to his name, the Hawaii Innocence Project said in a court document asking a judge to set the record straight. A petition filed in court Monday night asks a judge to vacate the arrest and correct Joshua Spriestersbach's records. It's unclear how this happened as Spriestersbach and Castleberry had never met.

  • New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen

    As violent crime increased over the last year, 13 Investigates honed in on crime near Minute Maid Park to see how it compares to the last non-pandemic season.

  • Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

    Detroit police said they are aware of "an allegation of excessive force in Greektown" and are reviewing the circumstances, officials said.

  • Iowa man accused of tormenting his ex for two years is sentenced to decade in prison

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after harassing his ex-girlfriend, officials say.

  • Feds free trucker who drove 2,270 pounds of pot across the border – and says he didn't know it

    A Canadian trucker who told federal authorities he had no idea he was hauling 2,270 pounds of marijuana in his truck was released this week.

  • 5 Miami Beach Officers Charged After Violent Arrests Of Black Men In Hotel

    The officers were filmed repeatedly kicking Dalonta Crudup in his head and striking Khalid Vaughn as he filmed the incident, the state attorney said.

  • Groom Arrested on Wedding Night After Suspicion of Bride Having Affair Leads to Shooting

    According to police, the shooting happened while multiple agencies were responding to a traffic-jamming accident. The man has since been arrested and charged.